Global Enterprise Data Management Market Size & Analysis

Brooklyn, New York, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recently revamped/updated market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Enterprise Data Management Market is projected to grow from USD 82.2 Billion in 2023 to USD 130.7 Billion in 2028 at a CAGR value of 9.8% from 2023 to 2028.



Enterprise Data Management (EDM) has a number of characteristics, including the ability to select from a number of deployment options, strong quality assurance measures, and easily accessible distribution capabilities. By collecting data from various locations and sources and keeping it on a single shared platform, it allays concerns about data availability. These advantages include better data organization and management for businesses and enterprises, as well as effective data-based decision-making.

Browse 147 Market Data Tables and 115 Figures spread through 163 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Global Enterprise Data Management Market - Forecast to 2028''

Key Market Insights

As per the component outlook, the software segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global market from 2023 to 2028

As per the deployment mode outlook, the cloud segment holds the largest share in the market

The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market

North America region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period [2023-2028]

ABBYY Solutions Ltd., Adobe Inc., Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Dell Technologies Inc., Informatica LLC, International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., SAS Institute Inc., and Teradata Corp, among others, are some of the key players in the enterprise data management market

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

BFSI

Manufacturing

Retail

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Thailand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Chile

Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Contact: Yash Jain

Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +1 6026667238

Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com

