Global Enterprise Data Management Market Size & Analysis
Brooklyn, New York, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recently revamped/updated market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Enterprise Data Management Market is projected to grow from USD 82.2 Billion in 2023 to USD 130.7 Billion in 2028 at a CAGR value of 9.8% from 2023 to 2028.
Enterprise Data Management (EDM) has a number of characteristics, including the ability to select from a number of deployment options, strong quality assurance measures, and easily accessible distribution capabilities. By collecting data from various locations and sources and keeping it on a single shared platform, it allays concerns about data availability. These advantages include better data organization and management for businesses and enterprises, as well as effective data-based decision-making.
Browse 147 Market Data Tables and 115 Figures spread through 163 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Global Enterprise Data Management Market - Forecast to 2028''
Key Market Insights
- As per the component outlook, the software segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global market from 2023 to 2028
- As per the deployment mode outlook, the cloud segment holds the largest share in the market
- The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market
- North America region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period [2023-2028]
- ABBYY Solutions Ltd., Adobe Inc., Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Dell Technologies Inc., Informatica LLC, International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., SAS Institute Inc., and Teradata Corp, among others, are some of the key players in the enterprise data management market
Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- BFSI
- Manufacturing
- Retail
- Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
North America
Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Singapore
- Vietnam
- Rest of APAC
Central & South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Chile
- Rest of CSA
Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Israel
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
