Liquefied Petroleum Gas Market Predicted to Accelerate Growth by 2021 – 2030

Liquefied Petroleum Gas Market Size

Liquefied Petroleum Gas Market Expected to Reach $243.4 Billion by 2030

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The liquefied petroleum gas market size was valued at $130.1 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $243.4 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2030. Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) is obtained from the compression and cooling of two gases named propane and butane, which are formed from oil wells. Liquefied petroleum gas is mostly used as fuel for cooking, heating, and transportation fuel. LPG is non-toxic, non-corrosive, and clean as compared to gasoline.

Get a PDF brochure for Industrial Insights and Business Intelligence @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/481

Significant development of the end-use industries such as oil & gas, food & beverages, manufacturing, construction, and transportation is fueling the growth of the liquefied petroleum gas market during the forecast period. In addition, advantages associated with liquefied petroleum gas such as clean burning, low maintenance, eco-friendly, and instant heat production are driving the growth of the market, globally. However, disadvantages associated with LPG such as hazards, more consumption, high cost than CNG, higher ignition temperature, and high installation cost of refineries are the key factors hampering the growth of the global market in the upcoming years.

Depending on the source, the non-associated gas segment held the highest market share of about 52.4% in 2020 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the liquefied petroleum gas market forecast period. This is attributed to rising in the production of liquefied petroleum gas from the non-associated gas source, which is extracted from natural gas wells. In addition, a rise in demand for LPG from various domestic and industrial applications is anticipated to fuel the growth of the market from 2021 to 2030.

On the basis of application, the residential segment holds the largest share, in terms of revenue, and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the rising in demand for liquefied petroleum gas from residential applications such as space & water heating, cooking, and power generation. In addition, it provides benefits such as cost-effectiveness, energy efficiency, and eco-friendly, which further drive the market growth in the coming years.

Region-wise, the market is analyzed across four major regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Europe garnered the highest growth rate during the forecast period. This is attributed to the presence of key players and a huge consumer base in the region.

Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/481

In addition, liquefied petroleum gas is gaining importance in the construction, food & beverages, manufacturing, residential, agriculture, and transportation industries in the region, owing to government initiatives toward reducing carbon emissions and the aim of the European Union to be climate neutral by 2050, which, in turn, is expected to augment the growth of the liquefied petroleum gas market in Europe during the forecast period.

The global market analysis covers in-depth information of the major liquefied petroleum gas industry participants. The key players operating and profiled in the report include Saudi Arabian Oil Co., China Gas Holdings Ltd., Chevron Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), FLAGA GmbH, Repsol, Kleenheat, Total SE, Reliance Industries Limited, and Exxon Mobil Corporation.

Other players operating in the value chain of the global liquefied petroleum gas market are JGC Holdings Corporation, Royal Dutch Shell Plc., PETRONAS, PetroChina Company Limited, and Qatargas Operating Company Limited.

COVID-19's impact on the market

The global liquefied petroleum gas market has witnessed steady growth in 2020, owing to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. The outbreak has negatively impacted various industries and countries, thereby decreasing manpower across the globe, which, in turn, decreased consumer spending, and thus declined the demand for liquefied petroleum gas from transportation, domestic, power generation, and other applications. However, owing to the lockdown imposed across the globe, an increase in supply–the demand gap resulted in a halt in the supply of liquefied petroleum gas across the globe. In Europe, economies such as Germany, France, Spain, and Italy were following stringent measures, such as maintaining social distance and limiting movements, to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Moreover, such safety measures have been witnessed across the globe, which further impacted the growth of the global liquefied petroleum gas market.

Procure Complete Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/5bef36e699d7f4d5cda003317d5665ba?utm_source=AMR&utm_medium=research&utm_campaign=P21776

Key Findings Of The Study

- In 2020, the non-associated gas segment accounted for about 52.4% of the share in the global LPG market and is expected to maintain its dominance till the end of the forecast period.

- In 2020, the associated gas segment garnered 22.5% liquefied petroleum gas market share in the year 2020 and is anticipated to grow at a rate of 7.0% in terms of revenue.

- Industrial is the fastest growing application segment in the global liquefied petroleum gas market, expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% during 2021–2030.

- Europe is expected to grow at the fastest rate, registering a CAGR of 7.5%, throughout the forecast period.

- In 2020, LAMEA dominated the global liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) market with more than 35.9% of the share, in terms of revenue.

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains.