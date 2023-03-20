Traction Battery Market to Discern Magnified Growth during 2021 - 2030

Traction Battery Market Size

Traction Battery Market Expected to Reach $69.2 Billion by 2030

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global traction battery market size was valued at $31.6 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $69.2 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2021 to 2030. Traction battery, also known as the electric-vehicle battery, is used to power electric motors of both hybrid and electric vehicles. It is usually rechargeable and specially designed for high ampere-hour capacities.

Governments of different countries have emphasized reducing emissions from the automobile & transportation sector. Several regulatory bodies, such as the United States Environmental Protection Agency (U.S. EPA), European Union (EU), and others, have laid down acts and regulations to reduce the emission levels caused due to vehicles. This has led the government to increase awareness of electric vehicles in developed and developing economies. Moreover, the electric vehicle industry is primarily driven by attractive government policies and tax incentives for manufacturers and customers of the electric vehicle sector.

For instance, according to a report published by the U.S. Department of Energy, a minimum tax credit amount of $2,500 (and maybe up to $7,500) is available on the purchase of a new electric vehicle that uses a traction battery with at least five kilowatt-hours (kWh) of capacity. These factors are predicted to notably contribute to the global market.

However, the development of charging infrastructure for electric vehicles is a significant setback in many countries, owing to a lack of space, investments, electrification, and others. According to an article published by Forbes, around 35 million electric vehicles will be sold by 2030 in the U.S. which will require 50,000 direct current fast charging (DCFC) stations and 1.2 million level 2 ports. This means approximately 380 electric vehicle charging ports need to be installed each day for the next nine years but in comparison, the U.S. has installed an average of 30 level 2 ports per day between 2010 and 2020. This factor is anticipated to hamper the traction battery market growth.

Economies, such as China, and India, are expected to drive the demand for traction batteries. There is a significant increase in energy demand in countries, such as China and India, owing to a rise in investment in traction battery projects. The residential and industrial sectors are expected to consume more energy during the forecast period in Asia-Pacific. Furthermore, India has significant growth potential; however, due to its inconsistent policy and business environment in past, the traction battery share in total energy production was less. There has been an increase in investments in traction battery projects in India, owing to which it is one of the countries experiencing rapid growth in the Asia-Pacific market. For instance, a shift in the trend toward the use of localized energy procurements can be witnessed in recent years.

The increasing demand for electric vehicles has surged the R&D activities for enhancing battery efficiencies by improving the charge cycle and reducing the unit consumption per charge. Moreover, the emergence of batteries with high energy density has increased the competition among traction battery manufacturers for producing highly efficient traction batteries for electric and hybrid vehicles. For instance, according to an article published by International Industrial Vehicle Technology, Ecovolta, a leading manufacturer of battery systems, has launched a new range of traction batteries known as evocation batteries that can replace lead-acid batteries with a standardized lithium-ion batteries, thus cutting costs per charge cycle by up to 50%. Furthermore, customers are becoming more linear toward purchasing lithium-ion traction batteries, owing to their lightweight and long-lasting battery life. All these factors are expected to offer future growth opportunities to the global traction battery market.

The traction battery market analysis is done on the basis of product type, capacity, application, and region.

By Type

- Lead acid based

- Nickel based

- Lithium-ion based

- Others

BY CAPACITY

- Less than 100 Ah

- 100-200 Ah

- 200 Ah-300 Ah

- 300-400 Ah

- 400 Ah & above

BY APPLICATION

- Electrical vehicle (EV)

- Battery Electrical Vehicle (BEV)

- Plug-in hybrid electrical vehicle (PHEV)

- Hybrid electrical vehicle (HEV)

- Industrial

- Forklift

- Mechanical handling equipment

- Locomotives

- Others

By Region

- North America (Canada, Mexico)

- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

- LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

Key Market Players: BAE Batteries GmbH, Banner Batteries (GB) Ltd., ECOVOLTA, Exide Industries Ltd., GS Yuasa International Ltd., HOPPECKE Carl Zoellner & Sohn GmbH, Inci Aku, INTILION GmbH, Leoch International Technology Limited Inc, Toshiba Corporation

Key findings of the study

- The lithium-ion segment is estimated to display the highest growth rate, in terms of revenue, registering a CAGR of 9.5% from 2021 to 2030.

- The less than 100 Ah capacity is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period.

- The electrical vehicle application is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period.

- Asia-Pacific accounted for 54.5% of the traction battery market share in 2020, in terms of revenue, growing at a CAGR of 8.9%

