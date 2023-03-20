Submit Release
Industrial-Inspired Suburban NSW Home Inspires: Episode 1, Open Homes Australia

Have you watched the latest episode of Open Homes Australia? Season 6 premiered last Saturday on Channel 9Life and it was impressive! One of the featured homes, designed by Edgecliff Homes in Harrington Park, NSW, caught our attention. James Treble, designer and friend of Energy Matters, visited Cassy King’s beautifully designed home, which also serves […]

The post Industrial-Inspired Suburban NSW Home Inspires: Episode 1, Open Homes Australia appeared first on Energy Matters.

