Global Knee Replacement Devices Market Size & Analysis
The key players covered in the global knee replacement devices market report are DePuy Synthes, Zimmer Biomet, Stryker, Smith+Nephew, Aesculap Implants Systems, LLC, Exactech, Inc., Medacta, MicroPort Scientific, CONMED, Kinamed, Inc. among others.
/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Knee Replacement Devices Market is expected to grow from USD 8.56 billion in 2023 to reach USD 12.45 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2023 to 2028.
The major factor most likely to boost demand for knee replacement devices during the forecast period is an increase in the prevalence of knee osteoarthritis on a global scale.
Browse 147 Market Data Tables and 115 Figures spread through 163 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Knee Replacement Devices Market - Forecast to 2028’’
Key Market Insights
- As per the procedure type outlook, the total knee replacement is expected to be the largest segment in the global knee replacement devices market from 2023 to 2028
- As per the implant type outlook, the mobile bearing segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the global knee replacement devices market from 2023 to 2028
- The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market
- North America is analyzed to have the largest share in the market during the forecast period of 2023-2028
- DePuy Synthes, Zimmer Biomet, Stryker, Smith+Nephew, Aesculap Implants Systems, LLC, Exactech, Inc., Medacta, MicroPort Scientific, CONMED, and Kinamed, Inc., among others are some of the key players in the global knee replacement devices market
Request for a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/knee-replacement-devices-market-3968
Procedure Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Total Knee Replacement
- Partial Knee Replacement
- Revision Knee Replacement
Implant Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Fixed Bearing
- Mobile Bearing
- Others
By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Singapore
- Vietnam
- Rest of APAC
Central & South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Chile
- Rest of CSA
Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Israel
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
Contact: Yash Jain
Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory
Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com
Phone Number: +1 6026667238
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/yash-jain-global-market-estimates/
Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com
