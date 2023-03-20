Neurometabolic Disorders Market Is Expected to rise at A CAGR Of 5.2% during the forecast period 2022 to 2030: Growth Plus Reports

/EIN News/ -- Newark, New Castle, USA, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Neurometabolic Disorders Market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecasting period from 2022 to 2030, owing to the rise in the incidence of neurometabolic disorders and increased investment in R&D

Market Drivers

The market for neurometabolic disorders is primarily driven by the rising cases of the disorder across globe which is also driving the demand for early diagnosis and treatment of the condition. Additionally, governments and non-governmental organizations around the world are launching campaigns to raise awareness of neurometabolic disorders. The market for neurometabolic disorders is also expanding as a result of increased research and development into neurometabolic disorders as well as the use of next-generation sequencing (NGS) in diagnosis and treatment. Similarly, the market is growing significantly because to the advancements in gene therapy and metabolic treatment, as well as the presence of a strong and robust product pipeline.

The global neurometabolic disorders market has been analyzed from three perspectives – type, route of administration, and region

Global Neurometabolic Disorders Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Growth Rate CAGR of 5.2% from 2022 to 2030 Base year for estimation 2021 Forecast period 2022-2030 Historical Years 2020 Segments covered Type, Route of administration, and Region Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (ROW)

Excerpts from ‘By Type Segmentation’

Based on type, the global neurometabolic disorders market is divided into:

Gaucher's disease

Fabry disease

Pompe disease

Mucopolysaccharidosis VI

Niemann-pick type c disease

Others

With the biggest market share in 2021, the segment for Gaucher's disease dominated the market for neurometabolic disorders. The fact that Gaucher's disease is the most prevalent category of neurometabolic disorders is largely responsible for its significant share. According to the National Center of Biotechnology Information the birth incidence of Gaucher's disease in the general population varied from 0.39 to 5.80 per 100 000. Additionally, Gaucher's disease can develop in a fetus when it can be highly serious and even cause death before 3 months of age. As a result, there is an increase in demand for perinatal Gaucher's disease diagnosis and treatment, which is accelerating segmental expansion. Additionally, there are other diseases including cardiovascular diseases and CNS-related ailments that are linked to Gaucher's disease. Currently, only enzyme replacement therapy (ERT) and substrate reduction therapy (SRT) are approved for the treatment of Gaucher's disease, therefore major companies are investing in the development of novel medications for the treatment of Gaucher's disease, which is supporting the segmental growth.

Excerpts from ‘By Route of Administration Segmentation’

Based on route of administration, the global neurometabolic disorders market is segmented into:

Oral

Parenteral

In terms of market share, the parenteral segment dominated the market in 2021. Due to the fact that the majority of treatments for neurometabolic disorders are enzyme- or gene-based, parenteral administration receives the greatest traction when treating neurometabolic disorders. The parenteral approach also permits precise drug targeting and protracted drug release, which is further fueling the segment's growth.

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’

Based on region, the global neurometabolic disorders market has been segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

North America dominated the global neurometabolic disorders market in 2021. Major driver is the region's well-developed biopharmaceutical industry. Similar to this, a substantial part of the expansion of the region is being played by the high quantity of R&D in genomics-based biopharmaceuticals and the presence of numerous research institutes in the region. Additionally, FDA offers the companies a variety of financial levers, which is also predicted to boost market expansion. Market exclusivity for pharmaceutical and diagnostic companies engaged in the development of orphan medications, tax credits for authorized clinical trials, and exclusion from prescription drug payments are some of the other advantages.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

The prominent players operating in the global neurometabolic disorders market are:

Amicus Therapeutics

ISU Abxis

JCR Pharmaceuticals

Biosidus SA

Greenovation Biotech

UAB Proforma

Dong-A Socio Group

ExSAR Corporation

Neuraltus Pharmaceuticals

Shire Plc (Takeda Pharmaceutical Company)

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc.

Pharming Group N.V.

Protalix BioTherapeutics

Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

