Air Handling Unit Market is estimated to be US$ 24.8 billion by 2032 – By PMI
The report “Air Handling Unit Market, By Type, By Capacity, By Application - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2032”COVINA , CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the Prophecy Market Insights, the demand of “Air Handling Unit Market accounted for US$ 12.4 billion in 2022 and is estimated to be US$ 24.8 billion by 2032 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.8%”
Air Handling Unit (AHU) is the composition of elements which are mounted in large, accessible box shaped units called as modules. Air Handling Unit are installed on roof of buildings and through duct the air is circulated to reach each of the rooms in building. Filtration and controlling the quality of air, controlling air temperature and relative humidity monitoring are the main function of AHU. Rising demand for Air Handling Unit (AHU), from various application sector such as hospitals, industries, commercial buildings, data centers, universities and server rooms is expected to propel the Air Handling Unit (AHU) market growth over the forecast period.
Key Highlights:
• In August 2022, Daikin launched new “Modular T AHU” series air handling unit which consist of three filtration stages. Newly launched product help in filtering outside air for removing external pollutants to supply extracts inside air and also help in decreasing concentration of indoor pollutants and supplies healthy fresh air.
• In March 2021, Hitachi launched new range of “new-age Room Air Conditioners” for new informed world consumers. Newly launched product offers ultimate ease and comfort. The company also launched new “airCloud Home” app for its Wi-Fi enabled ACs featured with smart geo fencing and voice command.
Analyst View:
The key factor driving the growth of the Air Handling Unit market is increasing demand for Air Handling Unit from various application sectors. Rising population has contributed in rising demand for commerce, retail and residential buildings which in turn result in target market growth. Further, rising global temperature and rising pollution level is expected to boost the demand for Air Handling Unit market growth over the forecast period. As a result, market competition is intensifying, and both big international corporations and start-ups are vying to establish position in the market.
Key Market Insights from the report:
Air Handling Unit Market accounted for US$ 12.4 billion in 2022 and is estimated to be US$ 24.8 billion by 2032 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.8%. The Air Handling Unit Market is segmented based on Type, Capacity, Application and Region.
• Based on Type, Air Handling Unit Market is segmented into Packaged, Modular, Custom, DX Integrated, Low Profile (Ceiling), Rooftop Mounted, and Others.
• Based on Capacity, Air Handling Unit Market is segmented into (? 5000 m3/h, 5001–15000 m3/h, 15001–30000 m3/h, 30001–50000 m3/h, and? 50001 m3/h.
• Based on Application, Air Handling Unit Market is segmented into Commercial and Residential.
• By Region, the Air Handling Unit Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.
Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis:
• Market Dynamics
o Drivers
o Restraints
o Market Opportunities
o Market Trends
• DR Impact Analysis
• PEST Analysis
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Opportunity Orbit
• Overview
• Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
• Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
• Regional Trends
• Market Investment Feasibility Index
• Macroeconomic Factor Analysis
Regional Analysis of Air Handling Unit Market:
The air handling unit (AHU) market is a global one, but regional analysis reveals differences in demand and growth opportunities. Here is an overview of the AHU market by region:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia-Pacific
• Middle East and Africa
• Latin America
Overall, the AHU market is expected to grow globally due to the increasing demand for energy-efficient and sustainable HVAC systems. However, the growth rate and market dynamics may vary by region based on factors such as building regulations, infrastructure development, and economic conditions.
Key Benefits for Air Handling Unit Market:
The key benefits of the air handling unit Air Handling Unit Market include:
1. Improved Indoor Air Quality: AHUs play a critical role in providing clean, healthy air to buildings. They filter out pollutants, allergens, and other contaminants from the air, creating a healthier and more comfortable indoor environment.
2. Energy Efficiency: Modern AHUs are designed to be highly energy-efficient, reducing energy consumption and operating costs. Energy-efficient AHUs can help building owners and operators to meet sustainability goals and reduce their carbon footprint.
3. Customizable Solutions: AHUs are highly customizable to meet the specific needs of different buildings and applications. They can be designed to handle different airflow rates, humidity levels, and temperature ranges, ensuring that the indoor environment is comfortable and safe.
4. Cost Savings: By improving energy efficiency, AHUs can help building owners and operators to save money on their energy bills. In addition, the use of advanced controls and automation can reduce maintenance costs and increase the lifespan of the equipment.
5. Compliance with Building Regulations: AHUs are designed to comply with building codes and regulations, ensuring that buildings meet safety and environmental standards. Compliance with these regulations can help building owners and operators to avoid fines and legal liabilities.
Overall, the air handling unit market offers a range of benefits to building owners and operators, including improved indoor air quality, energy efficiency, customization, cost savings, and compliance with building regulations. These benefits are driving the growth of the market and increasing demand for AHUs in various applications.
Key players in the global air handling unit market include:
• Daikin Industries, Ltd.
• Carrier Corporation
• Trane, Inc.
• Johnson Controls, Inc.
• GEA Group AG
• Systemair AB
• Flakt Woods Group
• CIAT Group
• Trox GmbH
• Lennox International, Inc.
Key Reason to Purchase Air Handling Unit Market:
There are several key reasons why consumers choose to purchase Air Handling Unit Market
1. Market Insights: The Air Handling Unit market provides valuable insights into market trends, growth opportunities, and competitive landscape, helping businesses to make informed decisions about their investment and expansion strategies.
2. Product Portfolio Enhancement: The Air Handling Unit market offers a range of AHU products and services, providing businesses with a wide range of options to choose from and enhancing their product portfolios.
3. Cost Savings: By investing in energy-efficient Air Handling Unit, businesses can save money on their energy bills, reduce maintenance costs, and increase the lifespan of their equipment, leading to long-term cost savings.
4. Compliance with Regulations: The Air Handling Unit market offers Air Handling Unit that are designed to comply with building codes and regulations, ensuring that businesses meet safety and environmental standards and avoid legal liabilities.
5. Increased Sustainability: By investing in sustainable Air Handling Unit, businesses can reduce their carbon footprint, meet sustainability goals, and enhance their reputation as socially responsible organizations.
Overall, the key reason to purchase the Air Handling Unit market is to benefit from the growing demand for energy-efficient and sustainable HVAC systems, gain market insights, enhance product portfolios, save costs, comply with regulations, and increase sustainability.
Key Questions:
Here are some key questions related to the air handling unit Air Handling Unit market:
1. What is the size and growth rate of the Air Handling Unit market, and what are the key drivers and challenges in the market?
2. What are the different types of Air Handling Unit market, and how do they differ in terms of design, capacity, and performance?
3. What are the key applications of Air Handling Unit market, and which industries are the major users of AHUs?
4. Who are the leading players in the Air Handling Unit market, and what are their market shares, strategies, and product offerings?
5. What is the outlook for the Air Handling Unit market in the short-term and long-term, and what are the key factors that will shape its growth and development?
