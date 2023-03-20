MMPRC Returns to MATTA to Further Strengthen Destination Presence in Southeast Asia

Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC) announced their participation in Malaysia’s premier travel extravaganza, MATTA 2023, from March 17-19, 2022. MMPRC joined forces with some of the leading travel and tourism industry partners in the Maldives to showcase the Sunny Side of Life as a preferred holiday destination in Malaysia and Southeast Asia.

MATTA 2023 provides service providers and the travel trade to sell information about exciting and value-for-money travel options, paired with endless business opportunities and excellent travel experiences to potential travellers. MMPRC aims to promote the destination’s beauty, luxury, and safety to potential visitors from Malaysia and Southeast Asia through participation in this event.

Through this event, MMPRC provided visitors with the latest information about the Maldives, making it an ideal platform for promoting the destination, their segments, and offers. There are 11 industry partners participating in the fair alongside MMPRC to promote their unique services and products. Participating in MATTA 2023 is key to meeting potential collaborators and maintaining the destination’s presence in Malaysia and the Southeast Asian region.

As of January 2023, Maldives have welcomed 3,398 tourists from Southeast Asia. Apart from MATTA 2023, MMPRC had planned several marketing activities in this region to market and further promote the destination. These activities include Maldives Roadshow in Southeast Asia, Print Advertising Campaign and a media familiarisation trip. MMPRC will also represent the Maldives at major fairs in this region such as ADEX Ocean Mission 2023, NATAS Holidays 2023 and ITB Asia 2023.

In 2022, MMPRC conducted 178 marketing activities. This included over 90 marketing campaigns, attending 44 fairs, hosting 06 roadshows, 10 virtual events, 18 familiarisation trips, and 10 other events executed worldwide. The national tourist arrivals target set by H.E President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih for the year 2022 was also reached in December 2022, as the Maldives welcomed our 1.6 millionth visitor for the year two weeks ahead of the end of the year. In addition to this, the Maldives secured the title of the ‘World’s Leading Destination’ for the third year in a row in 2022 at World Travel Awards. MMPRC was also awarded the prestigious title of ‘World’s Leading Tourist Board’ for the first time in our nation’s history in 2022.