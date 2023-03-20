Global Digital Payments Market Size, Share & Analysis

PayPal, Fiserv, FIS, Global Payments, Square, Stripe, VISA, Mastercard, Worldline, and Adyen among others, are some of the key players in the global digital payments market.

/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recently revamped/updated market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Digital Payments Market is projected to grow from USD 83.1 billion in 2023 to USD 188.2 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 16.1% from 2023 to 2028.



Market growth will be driven owing to rapid advancements made in the field of wireless communication and technology, the rapid expansion of e-banking and payment systems, as well as advantages like flexibility, mobility, and efficiency that make it simpler for users to live stress-free lives.

Browse 147 Market Data Tables and 115 Figures spread through 163 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Digital Payments Market - Forecast to 2028’’

Key Market Insights

As per the component outlook, the services segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global market from 2023 to 2028

As per the deployment type outlook, the cloud segment holds the largest share in the market

The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market

North America region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period [2023-2028]

Request for a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/digital-payments-market-3861

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Solutions Payment Processing Payment Gateway Payment Wallet POS Solution Payment Security Fraud Management

Services

Deployment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

On-premises

Cloud

End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

BFSI

Telecom & IT

Healthcare

Retail & eCommerce

Media & Entertainment

Travel & Hospitality

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico





Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Thailand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Chile

Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

South Africa

Rest of MEA





Contact: Yash Jain

Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +1 6026667238

Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com

