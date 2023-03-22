Transformer Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Transformer Global Market Report 2023 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's Transformer Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Transformer Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the transformer market. As per TBRC’s transformer market forecast, the global transformer market size is expected to grow to $117.73 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.2%.

Favourable government policies to increase electrification will contribute to the growth of the transformers market in the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest transformer global market share. Major players in the transformer market include ABB, General Electric Corporation, Schneider Electric S.A., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Schneider Electric, Mitsubishi Electricis.

Trending Transformer Market Trend

The Transformers market is moving towards the evolution of independent and self-regulating smart transformers. Smart transformers are programmed to constantly regulate voltage and maintain contact with the stakeholders and provide information and feedback on the power supply. They provide the exact amount of power that is needed and respond to fluctuations through a process known as voltage optimization. They significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions and power consumption as they supply electrical equipment with the ideal amount of power. For instance, in 2021, Hitachi ABB Power Grids collaborated with Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU Singapore) on a government-led smart grid development project. The two organizations will collaborate to advance developments in Solid State Transformer (SST) technology, led by the Energy Research Institute and supported by the National Research Foundation of Singapore. The project is part of Singapore's Energy Grid 2.0 initiative, which aims to shape the next-generation grid system and transform energy management by combining multiple energy sources into a single intelligent network that is more efficient, sustainable, and resilient.

Transformer Market Segments

By Transformer Type: Power Transformer, Distribution Transformer

By Type: Low Rated Transformer, High Rated Transformer

By End User: Utility, Residential & Commercial, Industry

By Geography: The global transformer market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

A transformer transfers energy from one circuit to another. These increase or decrease voltage and current levels, increase or decrease capacitor value, prevent direct current from passing between two circuits, and isolate circuits. They are used in the manufacturing of power, distribution, and specialty transformers.

