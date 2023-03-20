Snus Market is estimated to be US$ 4.9 billion by 2032; Development of New Products to Foster Industrial Growth-By PMI
Snus is smokeless or moist oral tobacco product which is placed behind the upper lip in loose or portion form and used primarily in Norway and Sweden. Snus has become a substitute for smoking and used widely by young adults. Companies are focusing on business strategies such as joint ventures, merger & acquisition and new product launch to increase their market share which in turn, drives the Snus market growth.
Development of new boxes of snus with new designs, colors, new flavors such as vanilla, menthol, licorice has become the key factor in Snus market growth. Further, development of new flavors such as mint, fruits, whiskey, berries, cedar, citrus, eucalyptus, smoky, spices, hay, dry fruit, and tea is expected to boost the demand for Snus market in coming years.
The report “Snus Market, By Type (Loose and Portion), By Distribution Channel (Supermarket, Hypermarket, Convenience Store, Online Mart), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2032”
Key Highlights:
• In March 2023, British American Tobacco has been investing in newer nicotine and tobacco products and which has potential to grow in developed markets. British American Tobacco product includes, Snus, e-Cigarettes, Nicotine pouches and HTPs (heated tobacco products). The company has promoted investment in newer product range under phrase of “transforming tobacco” and slogan of “creating a better tomorrow” stated to reduce risk products which address varied preferences of customers.
Analyst View:
The key factor driving the growth of the Snus market is increasing demand for Snus products. Government initiatives to reduce smoking among people by allowing use of tobacco and nicotine substitutes in US and rising investment in development of new products is expected to fruitful the Snus market growth over the forecast period. As a result, market competition is intensifying, and both big international corporations and start-ups are vying to establish position in the market.
Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Snus Market, By Type (Loose and Portion), By Distribution Channel (Supermarket, Hypermarket, Convenience Store, Online Mart), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2032”
Key Market Insights from the report:
Snus Market accounted for US$ 3.0 billion in 2022 and is estimated to be US$ 4.9 billion by 2032 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 4.7%. The Snus Market is segmented based on Type, Distribution Channel, and Region.
• Based on Type, Snus Market is segmented into Loose and Portion.
• Based on Distribution Channel, Snus Market is segmented into Supermarket, Hypermarket, Convenience Store, Online Mart.
• By Region, the Snus Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa.
Competitive Landscape & their strategies of Snus Market:
The prominent players operating in the Snus Market includes, British American Tobacco private limited, Altria Corporation limited, Imperial Brands PLC limited, GN Tobacco Sweden AB, Swedish Match AB (publ), Hay Island Holding Corporation, Manikchand Corporation limited., Got lands Snus Ab, DS Limited, Japan Tobacco Inc., and others.
The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.
