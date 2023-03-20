Submit Release
Speed humps to be installed on Kapiolani Boulevard at Kamakee Street

Posted on Mar 19, 2023 in Highways News, Main, News

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) in partnership with the City and County of Honolulu will be installing speed humps on Kapiolani Boulevard on the west and east sides of its intersection with Kamakee Street.

The speed humps are being placed to manage the speeds of vehicles approaching the intersection to protect users.

During construction, HDOT will be closing two of the six lanes at a time throughout the day, with contraflow operations that keep two lanes in each direction available for the public.

Lane closures will start on Monday, March 20 from 9 am to 3 pm.  We anticipate that each speed hump will take two days to complete, and project completing both speed humps by Thursday, March 23.

The speed humps will be temporarily striped with tape, with permanent striping to follow once the speed humps have cured.

The speed humps will provide drivers with a physical cue to reduce vehicle speed approaching the intersection to minimize the potential for high-speed vehicles to be in conflict with pedestrians and bicyclists.  As the intersection connects the community to McKinley High School, it is highly utilized daily. The speed limit for this stretch of Kapiolani Boulevard is 25 m.p.h. when children are present.

The work is weather permitting. For more information on the state’s safety program with raised crosswalks, speed humps, and speed tables you can check here

