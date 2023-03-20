Small Arms and Light Weapons Market Size Expected To Reach $15 Billion By 2027

Small Arms and Light Weapons Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Small Arms and Light Weapons Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the small arms and light weapons market. As per TBRC’s small arms and light weapons market forecast, the global small arms and light weapons market size is expected to grow to $15.54 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 4.8%.

Increased defense spending is expected to fuel the growth of the small arms and light weapons market over the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest small arms and light weapons market share. Major players in the small arms and light weapons market include Beretta S.p.A., FN Herstel, Smith & Wesson Holding Corporation, SIG Sauer.

Trending Small Arms and Light Weapons Market Trend

Growing technological advancements are a major trend gaining popularity in the small arms and light weapons market. Major companies operating in the small arms and light weapons market are focused on developing advanced technology solutions for small arms and light weapons. For instance, in August 2021, MZA Associates Corp., a US-based laser weapons company, announced that they collaborated with the US military to develop a compact, portable, low-cost, and reliable C-UAS HELWS to damage or destroy unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) that are violating the airspace of military bases or other sensitive installations.

Small Arms and Light Weapons Market Segments

•By Type: Small Arms, Light Weapons

•By Application: Military, Law Enforcement

•By Caliber: 14.5mm, 12.7 mm, 9 mm, 7.62mm, 5.56mm

•By End-Use Sector: Defense, Civil & Commercial

•By Action: Semi-Automatic, Automatic6) By Firing Systems: Recoil-Operated, Gas-Operated, Manual

•By Geography: The global small arms and light weapons market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Small arms and light weapons refer to light weapons that are used by two or more persons as a crew such as pistols, rifles, submachine guns, assault rifles, and light machine guns.

