St. Johnsbury Barracks / Gross Negligent Operation, Attempting to Elude Police

CASE#: 23A4002161

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Gabriel Schrauf

STATION: VSP - St Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 748 - 3111

DATE/TIME: 3/19/22 at 0051 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: RT 302, Wells River, Vermont

VIOLATION: Gross Negligent Operation, Attempting To Elude Police

ACCUSED: Randall G Batten

AGE: 22

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wells River, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 3/19/2023 at approximately 0051 hours Troopers from the Vermont State Police observed a vehicle operating at 67 mph in a posted 50 mph on RT 302, as well as failing to maintain its lane. Troopers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the vehicle failed to yield to the officer’s emergency blue lights, and siren. The vehicle continued at a high rate of speed reaching speeds up to 92 mph in a posted 50 mph zone while driving into the oncoming lane of travel. Troopers discontinued the traffic stop due to the negligent, and unsafe driving of the operator.

Troopers located the vehicle on 03/19/2023 at approximately 1738 hours. Troopers met with the suspected operator, identified as Randall Batten. Subsequent investigation revealed Batten was in fact the operator. Batten was issued a citation to appear in Orange County Criminal Court to answer to the following charges: Gross Negligent Operation, and Attempting to Elude a Police Officer.

Additionally the defendant was issued several Vermont Civil Violation Complaints.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/03/2023 at 0800 hours

COURT: Orange

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

