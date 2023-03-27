Igniting the Boundless Potential Within: Farès Chmait's Pioneering Coaching Approach Showcased in Forbes France

Once a businessman in Lebanon, Chmait's journey took him across Europe before finally settling in Montreal, Canada. When he moved to North America, he discovered his passion and love for teaching and coaching.
Farès Chmait is an executive coach, speaker, and author who has dedicated the last 25 years to awakening human potential.
Farès turns adversity into opportunity by applying his Post-Master’s training in Neuro-Linguistic Programming (NLP) and his experience working with international organizations in over 20 countries since 1986.
A seasoned expert in emotional maturity, he gives his clients the tools to flourish personally and professionally.
Farès Chmait asserts that self-awareness and understanding one's own abilities are the foundation of success. His bespoke training programs and executive coaching sessions are designed to inspire people to unleash their full potential and soar to new heights.
He captures his clients with insightful stories from his vast experience in business -from petrol to diamonds; manufacturing to insurance, and automotive to real estate, he brings true transformation that can be measured.
His unique approach contains a key element in management: the human factor. His expertise enables people to understand why they do what they do, not what they are supposed to do.
You can discover the transformative impact of Farès Chmait's innovative coaching techniques on professionals worldwide by exploring the insightful Forbes France article here, and for our French-speaking audience, you can find the original article here.
