Medication Adherence Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Medication Adherence Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the medication adherence market. As per TBRC’s medication adherence market forecast, the global medication adherence market size is expected to grow to $5.36 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 10.6%.

The increasing requirement for medication adherence solutions to overcome poor adherence to prescribed medication in the healthcare industry is projected to boost the demand for medication adherence solutions. North America is expected to hold the largest medication adherence market share. Major players in the medication adherence market include Cardinal Health Inc., Omnicell Inc., McKesson Corporation, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Proteus Digital Health, Inc.

Trending Medication Adherence Market Trend

Major players are undertaking strategic initiatives such as partnerships and business expansions in untapped regions, which is likely to be a major trend in the medication adherence market. For instance, In December 2021, AdhereHealth, a US-based healthcare technology company specialising in medication adherence insights and health outcomes, partnered Hero. The partnership aimed at using Hero's digital in-home care platform to assist patients with chronic illnesses that have high costs, high risks, and complicated medication regimens. Hero is a medication adherence company that delivers end-to-end medication management service for patients and caregivers.

Medication Adherence Market Segments

•By Geography: The global medication adherence market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Medication adherence are the systems that helps to check if a person follows medication recommended by a healthcare provider, whether patients take their medications as prescribed, as well as whether they continue to take a prescribed medication. Medication adherence hardware and software help medical personnel with the patient’s intake to prescribed medication to reduce cases of worsening disease and deaths and decrease healthcare costs.

Medication Adherence Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

•Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Medication Adherence Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on medication adherence global market size, drivers and trends, medication adherence global market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and medication adherence market growth across geographies.

