Robotic Vacuum Cleaners Market Size Expected To Reach $8 Billion By 2027

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, March 20, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Robotic Vacuum Cleaners Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the robotic vacuum cleaners market. As per TBRC’s robotic vacuum cleaners market forecast, the global robotic vacuum cleaners market is expected to grow to $8.37 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.9%.

Rising investments in developing new technologies in robotic vacuum cleaners are contributing to the growth of the robotic vacuum cleaners market. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest robotic vacuum cleaners market share. Major players in the robotic vacuum cleaners market include Dyson Ltd., ECOVACS Robotics Co. Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., Panasonic Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sharp Corp.

Companies are launching new products to increase their revenue and also for gaining a competitive edge over their rivals. For instance, in 2021, in the USA, iRobot Corporation, a leading advanced robotic vacuum technology company, launched Roomba j7+ Robot Vacuum to give customers more control over their cleaning with 3.0 home intelligence.

Robotic Vacuum Cleaners Market Segments

• By Type: Robotic Floor Vacuum Cleaner , Robotic Pool Vacuum Cleaner

• By End-Users: Residential, Commercial

• By Type Of Charging: Automatic Charging, Manual Charging

• By Geography: The global robotic vacuum cleaners market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Robotic vacuum cleaners or robovac are home appliances, designed to clean our homes autonomously without human intervention. They are fully automated and artificial intelligence-powered by various sensors and scheduling programs. It can clean floors, windows, pools, and gardens efficiently without any human effort.

Robotic Vacuum Cleaners Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Robotic Vacuum Cleaners Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on robotic vacuum cleaners market size, drivers and trends, robotic vacuum cleaners global market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and robotic vacuum cleaners global market growth across geographies. The robotic vacuum cleaners market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

