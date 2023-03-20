Lithosphere (LITHO) Blockchain Developers Deny Partnering With Coinbase To Burn 2.5 Trillion LUNC and Repeg USTC

Seattle, Washington--(Newsfile Corp. - March 20, 2023) - A recent rumor circulating online claims that Lithosphere/KaJ Labs is partnering with Coinbase to burn 2.5 trillion Terra Luna Classic (LUNC). However, KaJ Labs would like to clarify that there is no truth to these rumors and they have no affiliation with Coinbase or its affiliates.

KaJ Labs does plan to partner with other tier 1 exchanges in the future on the Luna Classic burn, but confirms that it is not Coinbase at this time. At this time, KaJ Labs hasn't disclosed any plans to repeg USTC.

KaJ Labs is integrating LUNC in its Jot Art Finesse game series that launches on April. 18, 2023 with LUNC support and the burning mechanism.

The burn will be visible in real time on a portal built by KaJ Labs as part of the launch of the Finesse game series, the first chapter of which is Shadow Warriors. The second chapter is The Kingdom.

KaJ Labs is not partnering or collaborating with Coinbase in any way for the LUNC burn or the launch of the Finesse game series.

About KaJ Labs

KaJ Labs is a decentralized research organization focusing on AI and blockchain technology. They're driven to create innovative products that work for the greater good around the globe.

About Lithosphere

Lithosphere is a next-generation network for cross-chain decentralized applications powered by AI and Deep Learning.

