New Lampworking Studio Brings Color and Creativity to New Jersey

HIGHLAND PARK, N.J., March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Garden State is now home to a brand-new lampworking studio that offers a unique opportunity for creative expression. Located in the heart of New Jersey, The Fusing Shop provides an interactive space for both novice and experienced glass workers. The studio was founded by local entrepreneur, Sim Woitovich.

"We are thrilled to be bringing our passion for glassblowing lampworking to the Highland Park community," said Sim. "This new studio gives locals a place to create and explore their craft in an inspiring environment."

Lampworking is an ancient art form involving the manipulation of molten glass with a gas flame torch. It can be used to create stunning works of art, from jewelry pieces to decorative objects. The process involves heating glass rods or tubes over a flame until they become soft enough to be shaped into whatever design you can imagine.

At this new glassblowing NJ studio, visitors will have access to tools and materials needed for their projects as well as expert instruction from experienced professionals. The facility also offers classes and workshops on topics ranging from beginner basics to advanced techniques such as sculpting and fuming.

"We want everyone who visits our studio to feel inspired and empowered," said Sim. "Our goal is for all who come through our doors to leave feeling more confident in their skills and with a greater appreciation for the art of lampworking."

The new lampworking studio is open five days a week (Sunday-Thursday) with extended hours on weekdays so that everyone can find time to get creative. Whether someone is looking for an afternoon escape or just wants something fun and unique to do, The Fusing Shop has it all.

