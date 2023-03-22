Global Dryers Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Dryers Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, March 22, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Dryers Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the dryers market. As per TBRC’s dryers market forecast, the dryers market size is expected to grow to $19.04 billion in 2027 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8%.

Technological advances are expected to drive the growth of the market for dryers. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest dryers market share. Major players in the dryers market include Haier Electronics Group, LG Electronics, Samsung, Robert Bosch, Koninklijke Philips, Whirlpool, Panasonic.

Trending Dryers Market Trend

Dryer manufacturers are increasingly producing energy-efficient products to reduce their carbon footprint and enable energy savings for consumers. The rise of energy-efficient appliances can be attributed to the stringent government regulations on electric home appliances and advances in technology. Energy efficient appliances are designed to utilize minimum energy to complete the required task. Currently, over 80 countries have standards and labels for energy-efficient appliances. For example, in the USA, ENERGY STAR certified dryers use 20% less energy than a standard washing machine.

Dryers Market Segments

• By Type: Spin Dryers, Condenser Dryers, Heat Pump Dryers, Mechanical Steam Compression Dryers, Solar Clothes Dryer, Other Types

• By Type Of Vent: Vented Dryer, Ventless/Condenser Dryer

• By Distribution Channel: Specialty Stores, Company-Owned Stores, Hypermarkets and Supermarkets, Online, Other Distribution Channels

• By End User: Commercial, Residential

• By Geography: The global dryers market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Electric dyers are defined as equipment that is extensively employed by household consumers for carrying out the activity of drying clothes. The main function that is performed by the device is to soak up the moisture from the clothes, lessen the aroma level, and eliminate dust mites from the clothes.

Dryers Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Dryers Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on dryers global market size, drivers and trends, dryers global market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and dryers market growth across geographies. The dryers market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

