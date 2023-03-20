Pest Control Market is estimated to be 45.9 billion by 2022-2032 -BY PMI
[PDF, Page No-168]Pest Control Market, By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East) - Market Trends, Analysis, Forecast till 2029COVINA, CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES, March 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pest Control Market accounted for 21.7 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 45.9 billion by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 8.7%. The growth of the pest control market is driven by several factors such as increasing urbanization, climate change, and the growing awareness about the health risks associated with pests. Additionally, the increasing demand for food safety and the need to protect crops from pest damage are expected to fuel the growth of the pest control market. The market offers several growth opportunities, including the development of eco-friendly pest control solutions, the use of advanced technologies such as drones and artificial intelligence in pest management, and the expansion of pest control services to emerging markets. However, the market may face challenges such as the toxicity of some pest control chemicals and the increasing concern about the environmental impact of pesticide use.
The report "Pest Control Market, By Type (Chemical, Mechanical, Biological, and Others), By Pest Type (Insects, Termites, Rodents, and Others), By Application (Commercial, Residential, Agriculture, Industrial, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029”.
Key Highlights:
• In October 2018, Bell Laboratories launched Contrac Soft bait 4lb pails, for the US market following the success of its 16lb pails. The new product is expected to ease mobility concerns for service technicians on the field as well as ease inventory management for service providers.
• In March 2019, DowDuPont confirmed the completion of the required clearances for the spin-off for Corteva Agrisciences (US) which would operate as a separate company under the conglomerate.
• In January 2019, Control Solutions Inc. (US), a wholly owned subsidiary of Adama, acquired Bondie Products Inc. (US). The acquisition is expected to benefit CSI through the access of Bondie’s portfolio of pest control products and customer base.
Analyst View:
Pest Control is a highly popular and most commonly used in the agriculture sector to protect the crop yield and to enhance the quality of the existing crops with the application of chemical fertilizers, pesticides, and several other factors. The advancement in technologies led to increased productivity during the last four decades worldwide. The growth of the market is driven by its increase in demand from agriculture-based countries such as Brazil, France, India, China, Australia, Russia, Mexico, and others. In addition, climate change across the globe is also a significant factor for the upsurge in demand for pest control products and services because climate change attributes to rising in temperature, whereas high temperature is the ideal condition for an increase in the pest population.
Increasing focus on the usage of biocides is also acting as a major factor for market growth. These are increasingly being used to replace traditional pesticides as they are more environmentally friendly. For instance, Rentokil has registered CO2 for use in the control of rodents under EU biocidal regulations. The company is continuing to work in the areas of insect and rodent control. However, owing to the presence of the toxic and poisonous chemicals in the pest control, the registration of the insecticides, herbicides, fungicides, and others is an important task. It includes permission from the authorities for the usage of chemicals, and at the same time ensures to fulfill the consumers’ demand and environmental security. Therefore, the implementation of stringent regulatory acts is expected to hinder the growth of the market.
Key Market Insights from the report:
The pest control market accounted for 21.7 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 45.9 billion by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 8.7%. The market report has been segmented on the basis of type, pest type, application and region.
• Depending upon type, the chemicals segment is projected to grow at highest CAGR over the forecast period. The use of chemical pesticides is widespread due to their relatively low cost, simplicity of application, effectiveness, availability, and stability. These factors, coupled with the growing economic conditions across Asia, encourage the adoption of chemicals to a larger extent. Chemical pesticides are generally fast-acting, which helps minimize their impact on the surrounding environment. Local agencies are adopting new technologies in deploying chemical solutions, including the use of drone-based sprays, to maximize the area to be covered.
• Depending upon pest type, the insects segment is projected to grow at highest CAGR over the forecast period. The climate across the Asia Pacific, especially in Southeast and Western Asia, is conducive for the breeding of many insects. Warmer temperatures are generally the breeding grounds for insects, supporting their faster development and prolonged survival. Termites and mosquitoes are among the major pests in the Asia Pacific region and are expected to fuel the demand for insect pest control products and services during the forecast period.
• By region, the Asia Pacific pest control market is projected to witness significant growth in China, because the development of megacities in Beijing, Shenzen, and Chongqing has marked a big increase within the pest population within the urban areas. China is that the largest consumer of pest control within the Asia-Pacific and features a subtropical climate with hot summers and cold winters, which are ideal conditions for insect proliferation.
Competitive Landscape:
• Bayer CropScience
• Syngenta AG
• BASF
• UPL Ltd.
• Rentokil PCI
• Truly Nolen
• HiCare Pest Control
• Pestron India
• Orkin.
The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.
Some Important Points Answered in this Market Report Are Given Below:
• Explains an overview of the product portfolio, including product development, planning, and positioning
• Explains details about key operational strategies with a focus on R&D strategies, corporate structure, localization strategies, production capabilities, and financial performance of various companies.
• Detailed analysis of the market revenue over the forecasted period.
• Examining various outlooks of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST & SWOT Analysis.
• Study on the segments that are anticipated to dominate the market.
• Study on the regional analysis that is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction
• Study Deliverables
• Study Assumptions
• Scope of the Study
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
• Opportunity Map Analysis
• Market at Glance
• Market Share (%) and BPS Analysis, by Region
• Competitive Landscape
• Heat Map Analysis
• Market Presence and Specificity Analysis
Questions by pest control Market:
1. What are the key market trends and market dynamics?
2. Who are the major players in the market and what is their market share?
3. What is the competitive landscape like in the market?
4. What are the major drivers and restraints affecting the market?
5. What are the growth opportunities in the market?
6. What are the regional and local market conditions and consumer behavior?
7. What is the market size and growth forecast for different regions and countries?
8. What is the impact of government regulations and policies on the market?
