Global Cellular Immunotherapy Market Is Projected To Grow At A 14% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Cellular Immunotherapy Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, March 22, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Cellular Immunotherapy Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the cellular immunotherapy market. As per TBRC’s cellular immunotherapy market forecast, the cellular immunotherapy market is expected to grow from $8.59 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 14.3%.

Increasing research and successful clinical trials in cellular immunotherapy are expected to drive the growth of the cellular immunotherapy market. Major players in the cellular immunotherapy market include Novartis AG, Gilead Sciences Inc. (Kite Pharma), Apac Biotech, Dendreon Pharmaceuticals LLC.

Trending Cellular Immunotherapy Market Trend

Companies in the cellular immunotherapy market are focusing on developing off-the-shelf allogeneic therapies for new and improved cancer treatment. Off-the-shelf allogeneic therapies are produced from the cells of donors instead of the patient's cells, as in the case of autologous therapy. Their non-customized nature provides advantages such as cost-effectiveness, large scale, fast production, and quality control. For instance, in May 2022, Novartis AG, a Switzerland-based pharmaceutical company specializing in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of drugs, announced that after two or more lines of systemic therapy, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has given expedited approval for Kymriah® (tisagenlecleucel) to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) follicular lymphoma (FL). In addition, Acepodia, a US-based next-generation cell immuno-technology company, will begin a phase 1 clinical trial in August 2020 to evaluate ACE1702, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf NK cell therapy, for the treatment of solid tumors.

Cellular Immunotherapy Market Segments

• By Therapy: Tumor-Infiltrating Lymphocyte (TIL) Therapy, Engineered T Cell Receptor (TCR) Therapy, Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T Cell Therapy, and Natural Killer (NK) Cell Therapy

• By Primary Indication: B-cell Malignancies, Prostate Cancer, Renal Cell Carcinoma, Liver Cancer, Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, Other Primary Indications

• By Application: Prostate Cancer, Breast Cancer, Skin Cancer, Ovarian Cancer, Brain Tumour, Lung Cancer, Other Applications

• By Geography: The global cellular immunotherapy market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Cellular immunotherapy refers to a sort of immunotherapy in which a patient receives T cells, an immune cell, to aid the body in fighting diseases like cancer. It is a cutting-edge kind of treatment that uses the body's immune system to combat cancer.

Cellular Immunotherapy Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Cellular Immunotherapy Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on cellular immunotherapy market size, drivers and trends, cellular immunotherapy market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and cellular immunotherapy market growth across geographies. The cellular immunotherapy market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business