Polycarbonate Market Analysis and Forecast: Growing Demand for Market Growth by 2022-2032 BY PMI
[PDF, Page No-140] Polycarbonate Market, By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America,) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030COVINA, CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES, March 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Polycarbonate Market accounted for US$ 4953.56 kiloton in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 7643.71 kiloton by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 4.50% Polycarbonates (PC) are a group of thermoplastic polymers containing carbonate groups in their chemical structures. Polycarbonates used in engineering because it is strong, tough materials, and some grades are optically transparent. They are easily molded, transformed and easy to work on it. Polycarbonate is a durable material, high impact- resistance and low scratch-resistance.
The report "Polycarbonate Market, By Product Type (Sheets and Flims, Fibers, Blends, Tubes, and Other Product Types), By End- User Industry (Automotive and Transportation, Electrical and Electronics, Construction, Medical, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030.
Key Highlights:
• In 2018, SABIC introduced new LEXAN CRT resins which gives advantages such as high flow, high-temperature resistance, and high refractive index properties in order to usage in optical application
Analyst View:
The rising demand for the construction industry is the major propelling factor for the growth of the global market. For instance, are per the European Construction Industry Federation (FIEC), the construction sector in Europe region is anticipated to witness an overall turnover growth of 4% in 2018. Additionally, the increasing demand for polycarbonates from the automotive industry is another driving factor for the target market. Moreover, the rapid growth in the electronics industries is fueling factor for the growth of the global market. Furthermore, the rise in popularity of the polycarbonates against conventional materials is the boosting factor for the growth of the global market. However, the volatility in the raw material prices may act as a restraining factor for the growth of the target market.
Key Market Insights from the report:
Polycarbonate Market accounted for US$ 4953.56 kiloton in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 7643.71 kiloton by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 4.50%. The market report has been segmented on the basis of product type, end-user industry, and region.
• By product type, the global market is classified into sheets and films, fibres, blends, tubes, and other product types.
• By end-user industry, the target market is bifurcated into automotive and transportation, electrical and electronics, construction, medical, and others
• By region, Asia Pacific region is expecting to dominate the global market over the forecast period due to the more developing countries are in this region, therefore, the building new infrastructure the polycarbonate is used widely.
Competitive Landscape:
• Chi Mei Corp.
• Covestro AG
• Formosa Plastics
• Idemitsu Kosan
• LG Chem Ltd.
• Lotte Chemical Corporation
• Mitsubishi Engineering Plastics Corporation
• Saudi Basic Industries Corp. (SABIC)
• Samyang
• Teijin Limited.
The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory framework across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.
Some Important Points Answered in this Market Report Are Given Below:
• Explains an overview of the product portfolio, including product development, planning, and positioning
• Explains details about key operational strategies with a focus on R&D strategies, corporate structure, localization strategies, production capabilities, and sales performance of various companies
• Detailed analysis of this XYZ market revenue in previous & next coming years
• Examining various outlooks of the XYZ market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.
• Study on the product type that is anticipated to dominate the XYZ market.
• Study on the regions that are expected to register the fastest growth over the forecast period.
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction
• Study Deliverables
• Study Assumptions
• Scope of the Study
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
• Opportunity Map Analysis
• Market at Glance
• Market Share (%) and BPS Analysis, by Region
• Competitive Landscape
• Heat Map Analysis
• Market Presence and Specificity Analysis
Questions answered by Polycarbonate Market:
What is the current market size and growth rate?
The market growth is driven by several factors such as increasing demand for lightweight and durable materials in various industries, including automotive, construction, and electrical and electronics. The growing trend towards energy-efficient lighting systems and the increasing demand for LED lighting are also expected to boost the demand for polycarbonate materials.
What are the growth opportunities in the polycarbonate market?
Automotive: The automotive industry is a significant consumer of polycarbonate due to its lightweight and durable properties. The increasing demand for fuel-efficient vehicles and electric vehicles is expected to drive the demand for polycarbonate in the automotive industry.
Construction: Polycarbonate is widely used in the construction industry for applications such as roofing, cladding, and glazing due to its durability, strength, and transparency. The growing demand for energy-efficient buildings and the increasing use of polycarbonate sheets and films in construction projects is expected to drive the demand for polycarbonate in this sector.
Questions by Polycarbonate Market:
1. What are the key market trends and market dynamics?
2. Who are the major players in the market and what is their market share?
3. What is the competitive landscape like in the market?
4. What are the major drivers and restraints affecting the market?
5. What are the growth opportunities in the market?
6. What are the regional and local market conditions and consumer behavior?
7. What is the market size and growth forecast for different regions and countries?
8. What is the impact of government regulations and policies on the market?
