Ride on Bikes Market Report Forecast by Market Outlook, Capital Investment, Opportunities & Trends 2031

Ride on Bikes

The ride on bikes developed for age group of 1 to 6 years are equipped with training wheels to improve the skill of balancing.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Ride on Bikes Market," The ride on bikes market was valued at $7.4 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $15 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2022 to 2031.

Prime determinants of growth

The increase in demand for rides on bikes for the development of gross and motor skills in kids as well as the rise in demand for a ride on bikes for racing and off-road driving supports the growth of the global ride-on-bikes market. The introduction of new features in a ride on bikes also boosts the growth of the ride on bikes market. However, the surge in the popularity of online games among kids is anticipated to restrict the market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, the rise in inclination toward biking as a physical activity and the surge in popularity of lightweight electric balance bikes is expected to present new opportunities in the coming years. Market players are increasingly investing in the development of advanced ride-on bikes to cater to the growing demand during the forecast period.

The manufacturers develop ride on bikes with headlights and exciting music to increase the features and quality of the product. In addition, manufacturers provide features such as a foot pedal, and battery display to increase the attractiveness and safety of the bikes.

The online distribution channel is expected to experience significant growth during the forecast period. The online distribution channel is a method of marketing and selling products to customers through internet websites. It can be an internet website of the manufacturer or an already-established online channel, such as Amazon, eBay, and others. There is a surge in purchases of ride on bikes through online distribution channel owing to ease and convenience in shopping. Online shoppers quickly and easily compare ride on bikes prices across various online distribution channels, which has increased the demand for online distribution channels. Online retailers offer a wider range of products online across age groups, categories, interests, featured characters, and brands.

Enhanced content such as graphics, videos, comparison charts, and 360-degree product spins provided through online distribution channel is expected to boost the growth of the ride on bikes industry segment. Moreover, companies promote and sell ride on bikes through their own website or online marketplaces. For instance, Tobbi, a manufacturer of kids ride on car, bikes and toys provide their products through the company’s website and e-commerce company websites such as Amazon.

Leading Market Players: -

Razor USA LLC

TOBBI

Suzuki Motor Corporation

Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.

KTM AG

Costzon

Huffy Corporation

Woom GmbH

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd

Cycling or riding a bicycle is considered exercise to create a mentally and physically healthy lifestyle. Cycling improves overall lower body function and strengthens leg muscles without overstraining joints. Riding a bike helps recharge energy and relieve stress in children. It also helps build strength and power in the core and lower extremities while improving cardiovascular and musculoskeletal health without putting too much pressure on the joints.

Moreover, government initiatives to promote cycling as a physical activity among kids with help of various programs and training activities are expected to drive the growth of the ride on bikes market. For instance, in February 2020, the government of the UK announced the expansion of the Bikeability training program. Under this program, the government is expected to provide essential bike safety and skills training to children in England. Such initiatives are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market.

