Global Lithium Primary Batteries Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Lithium Primary Batteries Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the lithium primary batteries global market. As per TBRC’s lithium primary batteries market forecast, the global lithium primary batteries market size is expected to grow to $3.22 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 2.7%.

Increasing demand for consumer electronics contributed to the growth of the lithium primary batteries global market. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest lithium primary batteries market share. Major players in the lithium primary batteries market include Hitachi Maxell, Ultralife, Energizer, FDK Corporation, Tadiran, Vitzrocell, EVE Energy.

In February 2022, LG Energy Solution, Ltd., a South Korea-based company operating in batteries acquired NEC Energy Solutions for an undisclosed amount. Through this acquisition, LG Energy Solution, Ltd. aims to accelerate its energy storage business and to provide its clients with a comprehensive ESS program to meet growing demand. NEC Energy Solutions is a US-based company operating in Energy Storage System (ESS).

Lithium Primary Batteries Market Segments

By Type: Lithium/Thionyl Chloride Battery (Li/Socl), Lithium/Manganese Dioxide Battery (Li/Mno), Lithium/Polycarbon Monofluoride Battery (Li/Cfx)

By Application: Aerospace and Defense, Medical, Industrial, Others Application

By Voltage: Less than 4.5V, 4.6V to 12V, 13V to 18V, 19V to 24V, 25V to 36V, 37V to 48V, Above 48V

By Operation: Rechargeable, Non-rechargeable

By Geography: The lithium primary batteries global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Lithium primary batteries are defined as disposable batteries; the charge moves from the cathode to the anode during charging and from the anode to the cathode during discharge. Lithium batteries can produce between 1.5 and 3.7 volts, which is more than twice the voltage of an ordinary alkaline or zinc-carbon battery. Lithium batteries are used in clocks and cameras.

Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

