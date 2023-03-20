Turmeric market Analysis and Forecast: Growing Demand for Turmeric Market Growth by 2022-2032 BY PMI
[PDF, Page No-178]Turmeric Market, By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America,Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030COVINA, CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES, March 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Turmeric Market accounted for US$ 64.53 million in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 191.94 million by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 11.5%. . The global turmeric market is expected to register moderate growth over the forecast period. This is attributed to increasing adoption of turmeric in food industry, coupled with rising utilization of turmeric in medicine as well as in cosmetics.
The report " Turmeric Market, by Type (raw and Processed), by Application (Industrial, Health and Personal Care Products, Commercial, and Household), by Distribution Channel (Direct Sales and Indirect Sales), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030"
Key Highlights:
• On November 2018, Gaia, Inc launched organic turmeric granules. These granules are natural, containing no pesticides and additives, and has a high Curcumin content.
• In September 2017, Arya announced that ARYA Turmeric Sparkling Water, the world’s first curcumin-infused Sparkling Water is now available at over 2,400 select Drug Channel stores nationwide.
Segmentation:
Market Segmentation:
• By Type- Raw and Processed
• By Application- Industrial, Health and Personal Care Products, Commercial, and Household
• By Distribution Channel- Direct Sales and Indirect Sales
Regional scope:
• North America - U.S., Canada
• Europe - UK, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific - Japan, India, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific
• Latin America - Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America
• Middle East & Africa - South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa
Regional Insights:
For detailed understanding of market dynamics, the global turmeric market is analyzed across key regions viz North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. Each of these regions is analyzed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the global turmeric market. The Europe turmeric market is expected to account for major share in terms of revenue in the global turmeric market over the forecast period. This is attributed to increasing demand for turmeric in health sector and food sector in the European countries. The Asia Pacific turmeric market is expected to highest growth rate in the global turmeric market during the forecast period. This is owing to growing awareness of turmeric health benefits in turns increases demand for turmeric in the countries such as India and China of the region. For instance, according to data published by Food and Agricultural Organization of United States, The United States imports of 97% of turmeric from India, and the rest is supplied by the islands of the Pacific, and Thailand.
Request Sample:
https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-sample/838
Key Market Insights from the report:
The Turmeric Market accounted for US$ 64.53 million in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 191.94 million by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 11.5%.The market report has been segmented on the basis of type, application, distribution channel, and region.
• By type, the processed turmeric type is segment accounted for major revenue share in 2018, owing to increasing adoption of turmeric in food sector, cosmetics, and medicine.
• By application, the global turmeric market is categorized into industrial, health and personal care products, commercial, and household.
• By distribution channel, the global turmeric market is bifurcated into direct sales and indirect sales.
• By region, The Europe turmeric market is expected to account for major share in terms of revenue in the global turmeric market and is further anticipated to maintain its dominance over the forecast period, owing to increasing demand for personal care, beauty products, and health supplements in the countries of the region. The Asia Pacific turmeric market is expected to dominate the global turmeric market during the forecast period in 2018.
Request sample PDF:
https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-pdf/838
Key players:
• Mountain Rose, Inc.
• Naturex S.A.
• Feel Good Foods Inc.
• Organic Farm Share Ltd.
• Gaia, Inc.
• Windcrest Farm
• Organic Spices Inc.
• Arya
• Wild Harvest Ltd
• Aryan International.
Questions answered by Turmeric Market:
What is the current market size and growth rate?
The increasing popularity of turmeric as a natural remedy for various health conditions, including inflammation, arthritis, and digestive disorders, is expected to drive the demand for turmeric in the coming years. Additionally, the growing awareness about the health benefits of turmeric in Western countries, coupled with the increasing use of turmeric in food and beverage products, is expected to fuel market growth.
What are the growth opportunities in the turmeric market?
Food and Beverage: Turmeric is widely used as a spice and coloring agent in the food and beverage industry. The increasing demand for natural food ingredients and the popularity of turmeric as a functional food ingredient is expected to drive the demand for turmeric in the food and beverage industry.
Dietary Supplements: Turmeric supplements have gained popularity in recent years due to their potential health benefits, including anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. The increasing demand for natural health supplements and the growing awareness about the health benefits of turmeric is expected to drive the demand for turmeric in the dietary supplement industry.
Questions by Turmeric Market:
1. What are the key market trends and market dynamics?
2. Who are the major players in the market and what is their market share?
3. What is the competitive landscape like in the market?
4. What are the major drivers and restraints affecting the market?
5. What are the growth opportunities in the market?
6. What are the regional and local market conditions and consumer behavior?
7. What is the market size and growth forecast for different regions and countries?
8. What is the impact of government regulations and policies on the market?
Request a Customized link here:
https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-customization/838
About Prophecy Market Insights
Prophecy Market Insights is a specialized market research, analytics, marketing and business strategy, and solutions company that offer strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and to identify and achieve high value opportunities in the target business area. Also, we help our client to address business challenges and provide best possible solutions to overcome them and transform their business.
