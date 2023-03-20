Hand Dryers Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Hand Dryers Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s Hand Dryers Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Hand Dryers Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the hand dryers market. As per TBRC’s hand dryers market forecast, the global hand dryers market is expected to grow to $2.38 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.9%.

Strong growth in the hospitality industry drove the market for hand dryers in the historic period. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest hand dryers market share. Major players in the hand dryers market include American Dryer LLC., Dyson Ltd., Electrostar, Excel Dryer Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation.

Trending Hand Dryers Market Trend

Companies are launching new products to increase their revenue and also for gaining a competitive edge over their competitors. For instance, in February 2022, Initial PLC., a UK-based leading provider of washroom hygiene, introduced the latest innovations to its hand dryer range known as Luna Dry and Luna Mini Dry with three high gloss UV anti-scratch finishes. ION Pure Technology has been used in the engineering of Luna Dry and Luna Mini Dry. The production method incorporates antimicrobial metal ions from the soluble glass solution into the outer case to provide a finish that is resistant to bacteria and germs.

Hand Dryers Market Segments

• By Product: Jet Air, Hot Air

• By Operation: Manual On-Automatic Off, Fully Automatic

• By End-user: Airports, Hotel & Restaurants, Hospitals, Offices, Shopping Malls, Other End-Users

• By Geography: The global hand dryers market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Hand dryers are electronic machines used for drying hands in public bathrooms that work either by pressing a button or automatically using a sensor. Hand dryers are cost-effective, energy-efficient, and eco-friendly devices that are extensively adopted in restaurants, hotels, offices, and malls as a replacement for a towel. These are highly responsive and are equipped with fast-reacting sensors with maximum energy efficiency for instant reaction.

