Online Tutoring Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, March 22, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Online Tutoring Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the online tutoring market. As per TBRC’s online tutoring market forecast, the online tutoring market is expected to grow from $17.12 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 15.3%.

The increasing demand for e-learning due to the impact of COVID-19 is driving the growth of the online tutoring market. Western Europe is expected to hold the largest online tutoring market share. Major players in the online tutoring market include Vedantu Innovations Pvt. Ltd., China Distance Education Holdings Ltd., Chegg, BYJU’S, Embibe, Khan Academy.

Trending Online Tutoring Market Trend

Companies in the online tutoring market are increasingly investing in trends such as gamification for better user engagement. Gamification in e-learning and online tutoring is expected to inspire a game-like reaction and engagement among learners. This results in improved information retention, motivation, and increased productivity. For instance, in June 2020, Byju's, an India-based educational technology and online tutoring company, introduced Disney BYJU’S Early Learn app for Android and iOS, which involves gamification strategies. Other online tutoring companies such as Class Dojo and rainscape have also invested in gamification.

Online Tutoring Market Segments

• By Type: STEM Courses, Language Courses, Other Courses

• By Application: K-12, College Students, In-Service Education, Other Applications

• By Sales Channel Types: Private Coaching, International Organizations And Associations, Educational Institutes, Other Channels

• By Geography: The global online tutoring market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Online tutoring is the tutoring process in a digital, interactive, or connected environment wherein teachers and students are in different geographical locations. Online tutoring services can also help students who need instant homework help. Online tutoring offers a unique and individualized learning experience.

