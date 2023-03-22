Global Bioinformatics Market Is Projected To Grow At A 13% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Bioinformatics Global Market Report 2023 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 22, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Bioinformatics Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the bioinformatics global market. As per TBRC’s bioinformatics market forecast, the global bioinformatics market is expected to grow to $24.46 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 13.6%.

Increasing demand for protein sequencing is driving growth in the bioinformatics global market. North America is expected to hold the largest bioinformatics market share. Major players in the bioinformatics market include Agilent Technologies, Illumina, QIAGEN, Affymetrix, Thermo Fisher Scientific, BGI, Dassault Systems, Eurofins scientific.

Trending Bioinformatics Market Trend

The bioinformatics market is governed by various regulatory bodies for quality and compliance of bioinformatics platforms. For instance, in India, the Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC), set up by Department of Biotechnology (DBT), Government of India, regulates the bioinformatics global market. BIRAC introduces Technology Readiness Levels (TRLs) as a measure of estimating the maturity of technology while in the evaluation phases until these technologies are complete to be offered commercially. The TRL scale provides 9 technology readiness levels with TRL1 being the stage when the technology is ideated, and TRL9 being the stage when the technology is ready for commercial use. The manufacturers have to get past TRL9 to have their products available commercially and ready to be marketed. These TRL's consist of various levels of compliance and processes that the manufacturers must adhere to. The bioinformatics platform is evaluated for quality, feasibility, data privacy, and protection as per international standards.

Bioinformatics Market Segments

By Products and Serivces: Knowledge Management Tools, Data Analysis Platforms, Services

By Application: Metabolomics, Molecular Phylogenetics, Transcriptomics, Proteomics, Chemoinformatics, Genomics, Other Applications

By End Users: Pharmaceutics, Animal Study, Agriculture, Forensic Science, Other End Users

By Geography: The bioinformatics global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Bioinformatics, which is connected to genetics and genomics, uses computer technology to gather, store, analyze, and share biological information and data such as DNA and amino acid sequences or annotations about those sequences.

Bioinformatics Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, Opportunities, Strategies And So Much More.

The Bioinformatics Global Market Report 2023 provides insights on bioinformatics market size, drivers and trends, bioinformatics market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and bioinformatics global market growth across geographies.

