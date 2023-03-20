Barbecues And Grills Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Barbecues And Grills Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 20, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Barbecues And Grills Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the barbecues and grills market. As per TBRC’s barbecues and grills market forecast, the global barbecues and grills market size is expected to grow to $51.54 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 18.0%.

The rising popularity of outdoor parties, camping, and caravanning is driving the growth of the barbeques and grills market. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest barbecues and grills market share. Major players in the barbecues and grills market include The Coleman Company Inc., Spectrum Brands, The Middleby Corporation LLC., Char-Broil LLC., Kenmore, Traeger.

Manufacturers of barbeques and grills are focusing on adding new technological features to cater to the changing needs of the customers. Some of these features include touch screen controls, automatic fuel measurement, automatic heat controls, and voice recognition. For instance, in April 2022, Napoleon, a Canada-based company operating in barbeques and grills, introduced Napoleon Rogue EQ™ Connected Electric Grill Series, full-size electric grill with IoT technology. The Rogue EQ Connected Electric Grill offers to manage every aspect of the grill with IoT controls through an app on smartphones such as temperatures and grill controls with precision on a 7- inch LCD screen. Additionally, unique feature of grills allow it to heat up as quickly as most similar-sized gas grills and can reach a maximum temperature that meets traditional gas grills.

• By Product: Built-In Grills, Freestanding Grills, Portable Grills

• By Application: Household, Commercial

• By Fuel Type: Gas, Charcoal, Electric

• By Geography: The global barbecues and grills market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Barbecues and grills are defined as devices that use charcoal, gas, or electricity as fuel to cook food. Barbeque grills are mostly made with porcelain enameled cast iron, porcelain-enameled steel, and stainless steel that cook food by providing heat from below.

