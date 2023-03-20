PHILIPPINES, March 20 - Press Release

March 20, 2023 SPEECH OF SENATOR RISA HONTIVEROS FOCAP: POLITICAL OUTLOOK FOR PBBM ADMIN Good morning and thank you to the Foreign Correspondents Association of the Philippines for organizing this event. There couldn't have been a more appropriate time to get together. "BEWARE the Ides of March", as they say. While we are centuries from the Roman Empire, we are still reminded not to fall victim to our own hubris, but instead, to strive for integrity and accountability. Let me get straight to the point: The political outlook of the Philippines depends on how well this administration responds to the economic challenges under its watch: Inflation, hunger, unemployment, stagnant wages, agricultural smuggling, cartelization, the effects of climate change on agriculture, power supply shortage, and the like. These are the urgent issues of our time, not changing the constitution. For a president voted in on the promise of helping the nation... na bumangon... to rise up after the COVID pandemic, the president is underdelivering, not meeting expectations, and his policies remain inadequate to address the growing economic insecurity among Filipinos. CHACHA Charter change, at this point, is unnecessary. It is a mere distraction. It is keeping us from working towards a more disaster-resilient country post-COVID. I am calling on my colleagues in government: stop diverting our attention and focus on the essentials. Redirecting large amounts of our limited resources to charter change at this time will just do more damage. Foreign ownership is also neither necessary nor sufficient for investments to come in, so why the rush? The president declared that charter change is not a top priority. Our Senate President, Sen. Migz Zubiri also said this is not a top priority, so why does this issue continue to waste time, attention, and tax payers money? IMPORTATION AND SMUGGLING Let us discuss something more urgent, such as the president's policy to import, basically, everything on the Filipino plate. Rice. Meat. Onions. Garlic. Sugar. Even salt. Hindi lamang pang-ulam, damay na ang pang-sangkap. For an agricultural country, this level of food insecurity is a major threat to our consumers, our farmers, our livelihoods, our families, and our collective future. According to the SWS, around three million Filipino families had nothing to eat at least once in the past three months. That's three million families denied basic human right to food, Mr. President....and Agriculture Secretary. Where are the realistic targets for food production and self-sufficiency? We need an honest-to-goodness capacity building in the agricultural sector, one that is powered by investments and sustained budget allocation so there is no need to import too much of the supply. Hindi na kailangang mag-import nang sobra ng mga taga-siyudad kung nai-po-produce naman natin dito. But instead of focusing on our local industry, the president seems to have found his comfort zone in importation. And, if the sugar crisis and the onion shortage are any indication, the band-aid solutions and stop-gap measures in the agriculture sector point to a more sinister outlook crystalizing in the industry: government-sponsored cartelization. For instance, my office found that the sweet spot for sugar, IF the supply is legally imported and imported thru many players, is 65 pesos per kilo. But our sources in the sugar industry fear, ONLY three companies could eventually dominate the setting of prices. If nothing is done supplies could be withheld to buyers who would not agree to the terms dictated by the cartel. That's because government, DA Usec. Panganiban himself, hand-picked ONLY these three companies to corner the nation's supply of imported sugar. It is entirely possible that a 'cartel' is being coordinated at the highest levels of the bureaucracy. Our sources say, that the confused actions of the present administration on sugar importation last year, during Season 1 of the Sugar Fiasco, have impacted on the importation other agricultural products, like onions. The upshot of all this is that there is too much discretion in the importation of agricultural products -- a process that should be rules-based, clear and transparent. In the worst case, we can even see the devious intent of those who implement the importation. Rice. Meat. Onions. Garlic. Sugar. Even salt supplies and prices are suddenly subject to political interference and even corruption. It is altogether unclear these days if the adequacy of food on the table or the growth of our agriculture sectors are even being considered in the setting of policy in the sector. This is why to me, President Marcos being concurrently the Secretary of Agriculture has done more harm than good for the industry. Curiously, that is not just because of his habitual absence, but also because of his actions. He has to get out of there. The administration's policies has caused so much chaos and confusion in an already vulnerable sector struggling to recover from COVID. And as we speak, we can check the prices of the basic goods as proof of the severe consequences of the mismanagement of this office. CHINA Even in the West Philippine Sea, food insecurity is also a matter of national security as our fisherfolks continue to face harassment, bullying, and intimidation from China. For example, Scarborough Shoal, which is certainly within our territory, used to be a bountiful source of livelihood for our mangingisda. But that was more than five years ago. In 2014 to 2016, fisherfolk would have at least caught 50 kilograms of fish there per day. It is now down to ten kilos. I continue to urge the administration to speak clearly, consistently, and unequivocally on this issue. Our people are starving. No more double talk. China's belligerence and continued rejection of the Hague ruling not only create ripples on our national waters, it also upend our dinner tables. That should never be acceptable. As for our relationship with foreign powers, the South China Sea involves more than China and the US. I am aware that the balancing act must be difficult, but that, my friends, is the job. The disputes in these waters shouldn't be settled by only two countries, or not even just by the ASEAN. This is a region vital to the whole world, and it will take the whole world to maintain peace, so we can, once and for all, treat China's pathology to aggression. SPENDING AND RATE HIKES On the positive side, the post-pandemic revenge spending created the demand that powered job creation in 2022. The recovery of jobs in 2022, allowed households to cope with the exceptional rise in the prices of basic goods. However, we can't keep on counting on revenge spending. Not this year. As in many countries, the Bangko Sentral has been raising interest rates -- It's because inflation has been so high. But interest rates are one very blunt instrument at hand for the administration. The bad news is... they are counterproductive. These ever higher interest rates will shortly discourage demand and even investments. So, in the end, when all is said and done, these higher rates won't produce more fish, more sugar or more houses, whose prices have been rising. Nasaang banda dito ang pagbangon natin, na syang pangako ni presidente noong simula pa? POWER PROBLEMS And while it is summer, I cannot help but warn everyone: inflation is not the biggest problem yet. The country is about to experience red and yellow alerts due to inadequate power supply and reserves relative to the summer demand. How can the Philippines preach for more investments from abroad when we can't accommodate the power demand that such investments will require? Vietnam, for example, has three times the power supply of the Philippines and this is how they are able to accommodate investments migrating out of China today. In comparison, the Philippines, does not have adequate power supplies nor power plants in the pipeline to spur this growth. Even as Congress pushes very, very hard for amendments to the constitutional limits on foreign ownership in sectors of the economy, and even if, by some miracle they are passed, may I just remind us all: the power supply sector has been open to 100 percent foreign ownership for more than two decades now via the EPIRA law-- yet the investments have not materialize. And we now, still have power shortages. We then go back to my opening point: Charter change, at this point, is unnecessary and distracting. So, again, if you ask me, what is the political outlook under this administration? Just look at how the president handles inflation, importation, regulatory capture, power shortages and the workers' demand to recover lost buying power. The political situation will stabilize or worsen based on whether these challenges are handled well or badly. And if you also ask me about my message to our economic managers: galingan nyo pa po. Tell him like it really is, leave the politics to the president. Do as you are trained, which is to school this President on how to manage the economy. The lack of economic opportunities in our country continues to drive out our best workers as they search for better opportunities abroad. Our nurses, teachers, and engineers, construction workers, and seafarers are leaving for more advanced economies due to higher demand post-COVID. Indeed, it is a chance to provide a decent life for their families here. But for many, this quest for greener pastures comes at a great cost. Some of our OFWs are abused and maltreated. As we also found out recently, many have been duped by fake jobs on social media and were forced to work as crypto scammers in Myanmar, Cambodia, and Laos. Many of these victims of human trafficking are still trapped in these countries, pleading for repatriation. Surely, rescuing these men and women is more urgent than charter change. As I end, I cannot help but remember a conversation one of my staff had with a farmer in San Jose, Mindoro, now one of the top producers of onion in the country. Ricardo Mateo, 65-years old, was very disappointed about the government's call to import onions despite his town's massive production. Obviously, it put a dent in his expected sales. I asked him where was he planning to spend some of his earnings, if he were able to sell a batch of his harvest of onions. He told her, with a cheeky grin, "Gusto sana naming kumain ng tocino. Pero, tocino na nga lang, naging bato pa," he joked. They laughed together, loudly. But they both know the truth: the fact that Mang Ricardo cannot even enjoy tocino should put us all in government on notice. The president may have recently declared that the COVID pandemic is behind us, but the work towards a more resilient and compassionate Filipino society continues. So far, he is undelivering on his promise, and the people are within their rights to complain. We're barely a quarter into 2023. Still, I always hope that we emerge stronger from these challenges. But, as I recently also said, glimmers of hope are so very welcome, but they are not enough. We, the Filipino people, all deserve more than rays of hope.