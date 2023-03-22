Global Antivirals Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Antivirals Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s Antivirals Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Antivirals Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the antivirals market. As per TBRC’s antivirals market forecast, the global antivirals market size is expected to grow to $156.99 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 9.8%.

The demand for anti-viral drugs is anticipated to grow at a rapid pace due to the novel coronavirus outbreak. North America is expected to hold the largest antivirals market share. Major players in the antivirals market include AbbVie Inc., Bristol-Myers-Squibb, Cipla, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Gilead Sciences Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Johnson & Johnson.

Trending Antivirals Market Trend

Companies in the anti-viral drug therapy market are continuously innovating through technological advancements to develop drugs to treat different viral infections. Biopharmaceutical companies are developing vaccines for the treatment of novel coronavirus. Technological advances in the pharmaceutical sector include the development of nucleic acid vaccines that are DNA- and RNA-based, and which enable the human body to produce vaccine antigens. In March 2020, Applied DNA Sciences’ subsidiary LineaRx and Takis Biotech formed a joint venture to develop a linear DNA vaccine as a treatment for coronavirus. The JV will use Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)-based DNA manufacturing technology to develop the vaccine. Such initiatives and activities are projected to support market growth to a significant extent.

Antivirals Market Segments

• By Drug Class: DNA Polymerase Inhibitors, Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors, Protease Inhibitors, Neuraminidase Inhibitors, Other Drug Classes

• By Application: HIV, Hepatitis, Herpes, Influenza, and Other Applications

• By Type: Branded, Generic

• By Geography: The global antivirals market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Anti-viral drug therapy refers to drugs that are used for the treatment of viral infections, such as human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), hepatitis, influenza, and novel coronavirus. Antiviral drugs do not kill their target pathogens; instead, they inhibit the development of those viruses. The anti-viral drug establishments are primarily engaged in the manufacturing of DNA polymerase inhibitors, reverse transcriptase inhibitors, protease inhibitors, neuraminidase inhibitors, and others.

Antivirals Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Antivirals Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on antivirals global market size, drivers and trends, antivirals market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and antivirals market growth across geographies.



