Guardforce Security Adopts Hytera Push-to-talk to Improve Operational Efficiency

Hytera Communications (SZSE: 002583), a leading global provider of professional communications technologies and solutions, has been providing Guardforce Security Thailand with its newest Push-to-Talk over Cellular (PoC) radios and Hytera HyTalk software suite to facilitate nationwide instant group communications and better team collaboration among Guardforce staff.

Guardforce Thailand is a major security company that supplies technology-driven security solutions to a wide range of clients across Thailand, including banks, government organizations, retailers, shopping malls, hotels, airports, and enterprises. It currently employs approximately 5,000 security personnel nationwide across its three divisions.

The security provider used to rely on analog two-way radios for communications and found that the limitations of the legacy radio system had a detrimental effect on the efficiency of day-to-day operations. Guardforce, therefore, decided to upgrade to a new communications system with more extensive coverage, greater capacity, and better audio quality.

Guardforce chose Hytera's PoC solution after extensive research. The one-stop solution, comprising Hytera's HyTalk platform and PNC380 and PNC360S PoC radios, provides substantial improvements in both connectivity and functionality and serves as the choice of Guardforce moving forward in a competitive security market.

"Our staff is now equipped with Hytera PNC380 and PNC360S PoC radios that allow us to communicate over long distances," said Kanayos Manaakkarakul, Sale and Innovation Manager of Guardforce. "I would say, these PoC radios have solved many problems for us. They helped our security personnel meet customer requirements with much higher efficiency."

The partnership between Guardforce and Hytera will lead to more innovations for Guardforce to better serve its clients.

About Hytera

Hytera Communications Corporation Limited (SZSE: 002583) is a leading global provider of professional communications technologies and solutions.

