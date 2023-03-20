Submit Release
News Search

There were 323 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 387,710 in the last 365 days.

CNFinance to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results on Wednesday, March 22, 2023

GUANGZHOU, China, March 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CNFinance Holdings Limited CNF ("CNFinance" or the "Company"), a leading home equity loan service provider in China, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, before U.S. markets open on Wednesday, March 22, 2023.

CNFinance's management will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 (8:00 PM Beijing/ Hong Kong Time on Wednesday, March 22, 2023).

Dial-in numbers for the live conference call are as follows:

International:

+1-412-902-4272

Mainland China

+86-4001-201203

United States:

+1-888-346-8982

Hong Kong:

+852-3018-4992

Passcode:

CNFinance

A telephone replay of the call will be available after the conclusion of the conference call until 11:59 PM ET on March 29, 2023.

Dial-in numbers for the replay are as follows:

International:

+1-412-317-0088

United States:

+1-877-344-7529

Passcode:

4889416

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of CNFinance's website at http://ir.cashchina.cn/.

About CNFinance Holdings Limited

CNFinance Holdings Limited CNF ("CNFinance" or the "Company") is a leading home equity loan service provider in China. CNFinance conducts business by collaborating with sales partners and trust company partners. Sales partners are responsible for recommending micro- and small-enterprise ("MSE") owners with financing needs to the Company and the Company introduces eligible borrowers to its trust company partners who will then conduct their own risk assessments and make credit decisions. The Company's primary target borrower segment is MSE owners who own real properties in Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities in China. The loans CNFinance facilitated are primarily funded through a trust lending model with its trust company partners who are well-established with sufficient funding sources and have licenses to engage in lending business nationwide. The Company's risk mitigation mechanism is embedded in the design of its loan products, supported by an integrated online and offline process focusing on risks of both borrowers and collateral and further enhanced by effective post-loan management procedures.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cnfinance-to-report-fourth-quarter-and-fiscal-year-2022-financial-results-on-wednesday-march-22-2023-301775713.html

SOURCE CNFinance Holdings Limited

You just read:

CNFinance to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results on Wednesday, March 22, 2023

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more