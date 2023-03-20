Autologous Cell Therapy Market Set to Reach New Heights in 2023: A Comprehensive Analysis of Trends & Growth Drivers

Autologous Cell Therapy Market 2023

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the autologous cell therapy market analysis

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Autologous cell therapy is a type of medical treatment that involves using a patient's own cells to treat a disease or medical condition. The cells are usually harvested from the patient's bone marrow, blood, or other tissues, and then processed and purified before being reintroduced into the patient's body.

Allied Market Research has published a study report with the title Autologous Cell Therapy Market Size was Valued at USD 4.3 billion in 2021 and is Projected to Garner USD 29.1 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 21.0% from 2022 to 2031.

𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐎𝐟 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐨𝐮𝐬 𝐂𝐞𝐥𝐥 𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted workflows in the healthcare sector worldwide. The reduced demand for autologous cell therapy, less supply of raw materials, and reduced manufacturing of products impacted the market negatively.

The significant reduction in clinical trials for autologous cell therapy, owing to strict government guidelines against COVID-19, hampered the market growth. Moreover, reduced hospitals visits, closure of borders, and confinement of people to their homes impacted the supply chains of the life-saving medical products in the autologous cell therapy market.

With the introduction of COVID-19 vaccines, the market has stabilized due to rise in patient visits to hospital and cancer treatment facilities. Cancer treatment is given priority which lead to an increase in demand for autologous cell therapy.

𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/11899

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐨𝐮𝐬 𝐂𝐞𝐥𝐥 𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭?

The factors propelling the growth of the global autologous cell therapy market are rise in prevalence of cancer, increase in number of clinical trials and public and private investments for the development of CAR (chimeric antigen receptor)-T therapy. Based on, the segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for of the global autologous cell therapy market.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐨𝐮𝐬 𝐂𝐞𝐥𝐥 𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬

• Bristol Myers Squibb

• CORESTEM, Inc.

• GC Biopharma Corp (GC Cell)

• Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Kite Pharma, Inc.)

• Holostem Terapie Avanzate S.r.l.

• Johnson & Johnson Private Limited (Janssen Biotech, Inc.)

• Novartis AG

• Sanpower Group (Dendreon Pharmaceuticals LLC.)

• Tegoscience

• Vericel Corporation.

𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐨𝐮𝐬 𝐂𝐞𝐥𝐥 𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐛𝐞 𝐝𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬, 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠:

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global autologous cell therapy market based on therapeutic area, end user, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.

Based on therapeutic area, the cancer segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly four-fifths of the global autologous cell therapy market share, and would maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 21.2% during the forecast period.

Based on end user, the hospitals segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global autologous cell therapy market, and would lead the trail during the forecast period. However, the cancer treatment centers segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 21.6% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the market in North America was the largest in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global autologous cell therapy market share, and is likely to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The market in Asia-Pacific, however, is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 22.3% from 2022 to 2031. The other regions analyzed in the study include Europe and LAMEA.

𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/11899

Our Market Research Solution Provides You Answer to Below Mentioned Question:

• Which are the driving factors responsible for the growth of market?

• Which are the roadblock factors of this market?

• What are the new opportunities, by which market will grow in coming years?

• What are the trends of this market?

• Which are main factors responsible for new product launch?

• How big is the global & regional market in terms of revenue, sales and production?

• How far will the market grow in forecast period in terms of revenue, sales and production?

• Which region is dominating the global market and what are the market shares of each region in the overall market in 2022?

• How will each segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these segments account for in 2030?

• Which region has more opportunities?

By Region Outlook

• North America

(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe

(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific

(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

• LAMEA

(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

