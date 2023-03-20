Submit Release
News Search

There were 312 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 387,680 in the last 365 days.

Xinhua Silk Road: SEG Solar completes acquisition of 2GW PV module manufacturing facility in Houston, Texas

HOUSTON, March 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SEG Solar (SEG) announced that it has closed on the acquisition of a manufacturing facility in Houston, Texas, USA, capable of producing more than 2GW of photovoltaic (PV) modules annually.  

The plant consists of approximately 145,000 square feet of manufacturing and warehouse space and 16,000 square feet of office space. The facility will be equipped with three state-of-the-art production lines that will allow SEG to produce both TOPCON and high-efficiency N type PV modules with 182mm or 210mm solar cells. SEG intends to source some components for the modules produced at the factory from local suppliers. Production at the facility is expected to begin in Q1 2024.

SEG's aggregate total investment in the facility is expected to reach over 60 million US dollars including equipment and facility improvements. SEG will begin to move its global headquarters and administrative support functions to the facility before the end of 2023. The plant is expected to create as many as 500 new jobs in the local Houston area.

"SEG is excited to establish a manufacturing base in Texas and is looking forward to serving the US market with more domestic production," said SEG's Vice President and CLO Michael Eden. "This facility will help to sustain low carbon, eco centric energy independence in the US for future generations. "

Founded in 2016, SEG is committed to providing cost-effective and reliable solar energy solutions in the US market. By the end of 2024, SEG is expected to ship more than 2GW of PV modules annually.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/333265.html 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/xinhua-silk-road-seg-solar-completes-acquisition-of-2gw-pv-module-manufacturing-facility-in-houston-texas-301775702.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road

You just read:

Xinhua Silk Road: SEG Solar completes acquisition of 2GW PV module manufacturing facility in Houston, Texas

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more