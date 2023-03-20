Rutland Barracks / Multiple drug charges, DLS

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23B4001741

TROOPER: Shaughnessy

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

DATE/TIME: 03/18/2023 at approximately 1743

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 4, Mendon, VT

VIOLATION: Felony possession of cocaine 2x, possession of a controlled substance 2x, DLS.

ACCUSED: David Farnham

AGE: 43

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Grand Isle, Vermont

ACCUSED: Joellen Holland

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On March 19, 2023, at approximately 1743 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop on US Route 4, in the Town of Rutland for an observed motor vehicle violation. While speaking with the operator, David Farnham, Troopers learned that his license was criminally suspended. During a search, incident to arrest, Troopers located suspected cocaine and a controlled substance. While speaking with the passenger, Joellen Holland, indicators of drug activity were observed. Holland consented to a search of her person and Trooper discovered suspected controlled substances. A K-9 was deployed, and the vehicle was seized to apply for a search warrant. A subsequent search warrant revealed that Holland and Farnham were both in possession of a felony amount of cocaine. Farnham was transported to the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks for processing and later released on a citation to appear in Rutland County Superior Court, Criminal Division to answer for the charge of possession of cocaine, a controlled substance, and DLS. Holland was issued a citation and released on a citation to appear in Rutland County Superior Court, Criminal Division to answer to the charge of possession of cocaine and a controlled substance.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/15/2023 at 1000 hours

COURT: Rutland County Superior Court, Criminal Division

MUG SHOT: Attached / Not Available

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.