Rutland Barracks / Multiple drug charges, DLS

CASE#: 23B4001741
TROOPER: Shaughnessy
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: 802-773-9101
DATE/TIME: 03/18/2023 at approximately 1743
INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 4, Mendon, VT
VIOLATION: Felony possession of cocaine 2x, possession of a controlled substance 2x, DLS.
ACCUSED: David Farnham
AGE: 43
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Grand Isle, Vermont
ACCUSED: Joellen Holland
AGE: 37
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On March 19, 2023, at approximately 1743 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop on US Route 4, in the Town of Rutland for an observed motor vehicle violation. While speaking with the operator, David Farnham, Troopers learned that his license was criminally suspended. During a search, incident to arrest, Troopers located suspected cocaine and a controlled substance. While speaking with the passenger, Joellen Holland, indicators of drug activity were observed. Holland consented to a search of her person and Trooper discovered suspected controlled substances. A K-9 was deployed, and the vehicle was seized to apply for a search warrant. A subsequent search warrant revealed that Holland and Farnham were both in possession of a felony amount of cocaine. Farnham was transported to the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks for processing and later released on a citation to appear in Rutland County Superior Court, Criminal Division to answer for the charge of possession of cocaine, a controlled substance, and DLS. Holland was issued a citation and released on a citation to appear in Rutland County Superior Court, Criminal Division to answer to the charge of possession of cocaine and a controlled substance.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 05/15/2023 at 1000 hours
COURT: Rutland County Superior Court, Criminal Division
