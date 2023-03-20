Enterprise 2.0 Technologies Market Size to hit USD 18.8 Billion at a CAGR of 5.3% by 2031 | Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

Enterprise 2.0 Technologies Market

The rise in awareness about the benefits of enterprise 2.0 and the rising penetration of smartphones and the internet boost the growth of the global market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, March 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in awareness about the benefits of enterprise 2.0, growing penetration of smartphones and the internet, and surge in trends in online shopping drive the growth of the global enterprise 2.0 technologies market.

However, the risk of security incidents on networks, lack of technical proficiency, and lack of awareness regarding enterprise 2.0 hamper the market growth. On the other hand, an increase in technological advancement is likely to present new growth opportunities for the global market in the coming years.

According to the report, the global enterprise 2.0 technologies industry generated $22.6 billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach $223.3 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 26% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscapes, and competitive scenarios.

Based on enterprise size, the large enterprise segment held the largest market share of nearly three-fifths of the global enterprise 2.0 technologies market in 2021, and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This is because large enterprises are adopting enterprise 2.0 technologies to protect and enhance creativity, and secure information sharing.

On the other hand, the SMEs segment is projected to witness the largest CAGR of 27.1% from 2022 to 2031, as SMEs are adopting enterprise 2.0 technologies to streamline business processes while enhancing collaboration and connecting people through the use of social media tools.

Based on industry verticals, the IT and telecom segment held the largest market share of more than one-third of the global enterprise 2.0 technologies market in 2021. It is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period.

This is because enterprise 2.0 provides a wider range of automated services, and improves customer service strategy in IT and telecom. On the other hand, the healthcare segment is projected to witness the largest CAGR of 27.5% from 2022 to 2031, as the technology configures, controls, monitors, and manages features of hospital operations.

Based on the platform, the wikis segment was the largest market in 2021, contributing to more than half of the global enterprise 2.0 technologies market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. This is because wikis give organizations absolute control over security & other connectivity issues and improve organizations' scalability, speed, reliability, and connectivity.

On the other hand, the online communities segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 29.4% from 2022 to 2031, as it facilitates allowed users to easily publish content online and connect and network.

Based on region, North America was the largest market in 2021, capturing nearly half of the global enterprise 2.0 technologies market, and is likely to maintain noteworthy growth during the forecast period. This is due to the rise in the adoption of big data, AI, and other analytics technology by enterprises in the region to increase their productivity and enhance their market share. However, the Asia-Pacific market is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 28.6% during the forecast period, due to the rise in investments in enterprise 2.0 technologies in the region.

Leading Market Players

• Enghouse Systems Limited

• Dell Inc.

• Cisco Systems, Inc.

• IBM Corporation

• Oracle Corporation

• SAP SE

• CafeX Communications, Inc.

• Vonage Holdings Corp.

• Microsoft Corporation

• Avaya, Inc.

The report analyzes these key players in the global enterprise 2.0 technologies market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments of every market player.

