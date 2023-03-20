South Florida Doula Hosts Workshop to Reduce Sky-High Cesarean Rates

South Florida Birth Doula, Serene Gato, is now hosting free workshops in-person and online to help expectant parents understand how they should be preparing for the birth of their child to reduce their risk of surgical birth.

COCONUT CREEK, Fla., March 19, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- South Florida Birth Doula, HypnoBirthing® Childbirth Educator, and owner of A Serene Birth, Serene Gato, is now hosting free workshops in-person and online to help expectant parents understand how they should be preparing for the birth of their child and why.

According to the CDC, 1 in 3 U.S. births ends in a cesarean section: a major abdominal surgery. Researchers estimate that at least half of these c-sections are unnecessary. Yet, in South Florida, cesarean rates in some hospitals are as high as 50-60%.

One of almost 1200 Certified HypnoBirthing® Educators worldwide, Gato is training in HypnoBirthing® - The Mongan Method. As a HypnoBirthing educator, she teaches parents about what physiological, instinctive birth is and how to prepare for this type of birth. She provides parents with the knowledge, tools, and confidence to have an easier, more gentle birth. In fact, one study showed that 17% of HypnoBirthing parents birthed via cesarean-section, compared with the national average of 33%.

Gato is passionate about reducing primary cesareans, increasing access to VBACs (vaginal birth after cesarean), and eliminating traumatic birth experiences.

"I want parents to know that birth isn't something they have to be scared or fearful of, but it is something they should prepare for," she says.

Join Serene Gato, Bcd, HBCE, and Coconut Creek chiropractor, Dr. Jonathan Moukhtafi for the first workshop coming up this Thursday, March 23, 2023, at 6:15 pm. During this workshop, they will guide couples through the steps they need to take to have a positive pregnancy, birth, and postpartum experience. This event will be held at True Life Chiropractic but stay tuned for future workshop locations!

This workshop is ideal for people who are currently expecting a baby, who are trying to conceive, or who are thinking about having a baby within the next few years. Space is limited. Register for this workshop at https://hypnobirthing.com/info-session/face-to-face/coconut-creek/coconut-creek-fl-usa/.

