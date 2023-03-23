Alluring Tours introduces one-of-a-kind luxury tour for women travelers
Canada-based Alluring Tours Limited is re-defining travel for women, with its unique and luxurious women-only group tourNEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, March 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alluring Tours Limited, a premier Canada-based tour company, announces the launch of one-of-a-kind women-only luxury tour called 'A Princess' Diary.' Alluring Tours has been crafting journeys to Asia for more than a decade and this group tour has been curated after years of research, offering a signature experience, whereby the participants will get to experience the regal lifestyle of a Princess!
The journey of 'A Princess' Diary' program starts in the capital city of India – New Delhi and takes one down the lanes of Indian history when emperors and kings ruled the country, and yet the Queens and Princesses had a major role in shaping the history of the nation. Even today, many of the Princesses and Queens in India are contributing significantly to the development of the country in their role as philanthropists, educationists, and entrepreneurs. The program takes one through the most royal cities in the country, over a leisurely period of ten days.
This women's tour is suitable for those who love to travel in a group. Women traveling together often find it inspirational being with like-minded and progressive women, ready to embrace cultures and perspectives. Alluring Tours lets you embark on a journey filled with inspirational sagas, historical insights, and an experience that by far is most unique.
The tour includes a visit to the majestic palaces in northern India, where the participants will get a chance to relive the grandeur and opulence of the royals. Apart from this, the tour also includes exploration of historical sites related to renowned women, some of which are UNESCO World Heritage sites. The participants get an opportunity to witness sacred traditions, admire an architectural masterpiece, interact with local craftsmen, shop to their heart’s content and rejuvenate themselves through a 5000 years old wellness session.
Commenting on the launch, the spokesperson for Alluring Tours Limited said, "We are excited to introduce this unique women tour to India. It is an untold saga which will entice its participants. Not every woman can be born a Princess, but one can experience the lifestyle for sure, on this extraordinary journey! A part of the proceeds from this tour is contributed to sponsor education for underprivileged girls in the country, because we believe that by contributing to girl-child education, we could provide an opportunity for them to become future leaders, who would be able to empower more women."
About Alluring Tours Limited: Alluring Tours Limited is a Canada-based tour company that specializes in creating unique and extraordinary journeys to Asia, for its clients. With a team of highly experienced travel experts, the company is committed to providing its guests with the best-in-class travel experiences at most affordable prices. The company supports regenerative tourism and contributes towards education of underprivileged children.
