The R&B factory Makes Waves in the Chicago Radio Scene - Fabian Soul and Jackie G on the Airwaves
Chicago seeing a resurgence in the R&B Music Scene - Time for Radio to Catch Up!CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chicago - The R&B Factory Radio Show (https://www.instagram.com/_thernbfactory/) on Soul 106.3 FM, hosted by Fabian Soul and Jackie G, is a the radio show ready for prime time.
The show's creator and host, Fabian Soul, is a promoter, producer, and professional R&B singer and songwriter who wrote 22 original songs. Joining Fabian on the show is the beautiful and talented Jackie G who adds humor and fun to an already entertaining program.
Hailing from Chicago’s south side, Fabian Soul experienced many rough patches growing up. He has experienced heartbreak and hardship like no other, but has managed to take all the negatives and turn them into life-changing inertia. Fabian continues to preserver, pushing hard for curation around quality music and growth in Chicago's entertainment sector. Fabian Soul lives and breathes creativity - creating timeless R&B music that everyone enjoys. Some of Fabian Soul's recent musical releases include: Ready to Love, Sex Emergency, and My Life. One of his original hits, Change My Ways, helped to jumpstart his career with a placement in the movie, A Promise that was Broken (Breezy entertainment). Fabian Soul continues to produce and promote shows headlining such artists as Ginuwine, J. Holiday, Three-Piece, and Public Announcement. He produces 12-14 annual events showcasing Chicago artists. His most recent accomplishment is producing The R&B Factory Radio Show on FM Soul 106.3 and a soon to be R&B Factory Podcast.
The R&B Factory Radio Show also features Jackie G who grew up "church girl" on Chicago’s West side. She sang in the choir and stood out for having a deep voice, which she often got teased about. To know that this voice was coming from such a little person was funny to many folks in the community. Years later Jackie G joined a South Suburban Chicago church and sang with a group called the Levites. In 2014, she began to find peace and stress relief in going to karaoke. Her voice commanded the room and her humor kept everyone on their toes laughing. In 2016 she was given the opportunity to become a karaoke jockey. She began hosting karaoke for multiple lounges, bars, and private events throughout the city of Chicago. She later became a host and radio personality on 106.3 FM radio.
Join Fabian Soul and Jackie G, every Sunday evening from 11PM - 12AM CST. The show will bring quality R&B Music, laughter, and good times to your soul.
Tune into FM Soul 106.3 in Chicago!
