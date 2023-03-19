Attentive Launches in APAC Region as Global Expansion Continues

SMS-first platform leader opens in Australia to empower brands to create personalised experiences and drive revenue

Attentive, the conversational commerce platform, today announced it is continuing its global expansion with an office opening in Australia—the first establishment in the APAC region and second regional office outside of the US.

More than 87% of consumers in Australia said they would like to receive texts from brands or are already subscribed to a brand's text message program. This significant interest from consumers presents a key opportunity for marketers to leverage the Attentive platform to better engage with their customers and drive incremental revenue through conversational commerce.

"We're thrilled to build the next pillar of international expansion in Australia to unlock the full value of our SMS-first platform to brands," said Anup Khera, VP and GM of International at Attentive. "While Australia is familiar with text messaging as a marketing channel, there is a desire to drive higher ROI via personalization and move away from bulk SMS sending. Our world-class technology is known for top-performing list growth tools, advanced audience management, and targeted two-way messages that create a superior customer experience at every stage of the shopping journey."

More than 8,000 brands work with Attentive, powering hyper-personalised marketing programs that drove over $15 billion USD in 2022 globally. The company has continued to expand its conversational platform with products such as Attentive Concierge for two-way conversations that combines AI-assistance and live agents, and LiveSMS that replaces traditional chat to allow real-time answers from agents.

Attentive already has interest in the region, facilitating SMS marketing programs for brands like Charlotte Tilbury, CASETiFY, Cupshe, HartCo. Home + Body, and more.

"At Lexer, we believe partnerships are key to unlocking the full potential of our technology. We take a fundamental approach in aligning partnerships to the joint value we create for our clients," said Aparna Gray, Vice President of Marketing at Lexer. "Attentive has been instrumental in helping us deliver personalization in SMS with Lexer's CDXP insights. We've witnessed firsthand how our collaboration has flourished for clients in the North American market, and we are excited to grow our shared commitment to innovation in APAC."

To lead the local market, Zach Hotchkiss has been appointed as Regional VP of APAC and will build out Attentive's presence in Australia.

Come visit us at Retail Fest 27 - 31 March and tune into The Marketing Mix: Personalisation Strategies to Drive ROI, a webinar in partnership with Lexer, the leading customer data platform for retailers, on 26 April.

About Attentive

Attentive is the leader in conversational commerce, reinventing business-to-consumer communication. The SMS-first software platform helps everyone from entrepreneurs to enterprises strengthen relationships with their consumers in a new way. Through two-way, real-time, personalised communications, Attentive drives billions in e-commerce revenue, and over 8,000 leading brands rely on Attentive to deliver powerful commerce experiences.

