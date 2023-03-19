Media Advisory - Deputy Prime Minister's itinerary for Monday, March 20, 2023

Oshawa, Ontario







Private meetings.







12:30 p.m. The Deputy Prime Minister will tour a union training centre and meet with workers to discuss the government's plan to deliver good middle class jobs and new economic opportunities.









Notes for media: Photo opportunity only.

Media wishing to cover the event are asked to arrive no later than 12:00 p.m.

1:30 p.m. The Deputy Prime Minister will deliver an address about the Canadian economy and the government's priorities heading into the 2023 budget. A media availability will follow.









Notes for media: Open coverage.

Media wishing to cover the address and media availability only are asked to arrive no later than 1:00 p.m.

