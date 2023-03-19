Media Advisory - Deputy Prime Minister's itinerary for Monday, March 20, 2023
OTTAWA, ON, March 19, 2023 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local
Oshawa, Ontario
Private meetings.
12:30 p.m.
The Deputy Prime Minister will tour a union training centre and meet with workers to discuss the government's plan to deliver good middle class jobs and new economic opportunities.
Notes for media:
1:30 p.m.
The Deputy Prime Minister will deliver an address about the Canadian economy and the government's priorities heading into the 2023 budget. A media availability will follow.
Notes for media:
