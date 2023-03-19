Submit Release
Media Advisory - Deputy Prime Minister's itinerary for Monday, March 20, 2023

OTTAWA, ON, March 19, 2023 /CNW/ -

Note: All times local

Oshawa, Ontario

Private meetings.

12:30 p.m.     

The Deputy Prime Minister will tour a union training centre and meet with workers to discuss the government's plan to deliver good middle class jobs and new economic opportunities.



Notes for media:

  • Photo opportunity only.
  • Media wishing to cover the event are asked to arrive no later than 12:00 p.m.
  • Media must register by contacting Adrienne Vaupshas at Adrienne.Vaupshas@fin.gc.ca.


1:30 p.m.       

The Deputy Prime Minister will deliver an address about the Canadian economy and the government's priorities heading into the 2023 budget. A media availability will follow.



Notes for media:

  • Open coverage.
  • Media wishing to cover the address and media availability only are asked to arrive no later than 1:00 p.m.
  • Media must register by contacting Adrienne Vaupshas at Adrienne.Vaupshas@fin.gc.ca.


