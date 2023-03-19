Submit Release
Statement by Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen and Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome H. Powell

March 19, 2023

For release at 4:00 p.m. EDT

The following statement was released by Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen and Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome H. Powell:

"We welcome the announcements by the Swiss authorities today to support financial stability. The capital and liquidity positions of the U.S. banking system are strong, and the U.S. financial system is resilient. We have been in close contact with our international counterparts to support their implementation."

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


