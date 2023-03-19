Woya Digital Announced as Official Marketing Partner of TCR UK for Second Year Running

Digital marketing partnership with TCR UK continues into second year with SEO specialists Woya Digital.

/EIN News/ -- Chichester, Sussex, March 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Woya Digital, a leading SEO consultancy, is pleased to announce its second-year partnership with TCR UK as the official marketing partner of the motor racing series. TCR UK is a highly competitive motor racing championship, featuring some of the UK's top touring car drivers, and is now recognised as one of the most exciting racing events in the country.

Woya Digital's partnership with TCR UK began last year and has proved highly successful in boosting the series' online presence and brand recognition, which smashed online viewing expectations last year. In 2023, Woya will once again bring its expertise in digital marketing and search engine optimisation to help the TCR UK team reach even more fans and followers.

The media days for the upcoming TCR UK season are scheduled for Tuesday 28th March at Donington Park, where fans can catch a glimpse of some of the top cars and drivers from across the UK and Europe.

TCR UK Championship Director, Stewart Lines, commented, "We are very happy to be working with Woya Digital again for the 2023 season. They have been a great partner, helping to increase our online reach and engagement, and we look forward to building on our successful partnership this year."

Steve O'Brien, Optimisation Director at Woya Digital, added, "Continuing our partnership with TCR UK for a second year is awesome news. It is a pleasure to work with such a dynamic and exciting motor racing championship, and we are excited to apply our expertise in digital marketing to help them reach even more touring car fans."

The 2023 TCR UK season will consist of 7 race weekends across the UK top racing circuits and the first race will be held at Snetterton 300 on April 8th-9th, with live motor racing streamed on YouTube.

Woya Digital is an exclusive SEO agency based in the UK. They specialise in providing customised SEO and digital marketing services to businesses of all sizes, helping them to achieve their online goals and increase their visibility through search engine optimisation. Marketing services include SEO consultancy, digital PR and online reputation repair, services much in demand in 2023 across their locations providing SEO in Southampton, London, Birmingham and other major UK cities.

About TCR UK:

TCR UK is a highly competitive touring car racing championship that showcases some of the best current touring car drivers from across the UK and Europe. The series was launched in 2018 with headline sponsors, Birmingham IT support company, Maximum Networks, it has quickly gained a reputation for delivering some of the most exciting racing in the country. TCR UK prides itself on being accessible to fans both in person and online with live online motorsport feeds and a fantastic day out for families and petrolheads alike. The championship is managed by experienced racing professionals and features an ever expanding range of vehicles from some of the world's leading manufacturers. TCR UK is dedicated to promoting fair and safe racing and is committed to providing an exceptional experience for fans, sponsors, and participants alike.





Media Contact:

Natalie Karr

Woya Digital

02038 353637



