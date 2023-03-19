Submit Release
Harmful Practices of early/child marriage in Kvemo Kartli: Research of attitudes

The report was prepared by the Public Defender’s Office of Georgia, in cooperation with the platform Salam, with the support of the United Nations Population Foundation (UNFPA) Georgia’s Country Office, in the framework of the UN joint program for Gender Equality, funded by Government of Sweden.

The present report describes attitudes toward harmful early/child marriage practices in Kvemo Kartli. The study examined the views of parents who support early marriage and the in-depth reasons behind their decisions.

Office of the Public Defender of Georgia, 2021

