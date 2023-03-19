Denis Manturov’s meeting with President of Egypt Abdel Fattah el-Sisi

RUSSIA, March 19 - Denis Manturov’s meeting with President of the Arab Republic of Egypt Abdel Fattah el-Sisi

President of the Arab Republic of Egypt Abdel Fattah el-Sisi met with Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Industry and Trade of Russia Denis Manturov, who arrived in Egypt on a working visit.

The meeting concerned the further expansion of practical cooperation between Russia and Egypt in the context of implementing higher-level agreements.

According to Denis Manturov, Russian-Egyptian relations continue to develop progressively in all areas. At the meeting, the focus was on industrial, agricultural, and energy cooperation, including in the field of the peaceful atom, and cultural cooperation, promoting educational ties and tourism.

The signing of the free trade agreement between the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union and Egypt will contribute to the increase and diversification of trade between the countries.

“As an EAEU country that is taking part in the talks, we provide comprehensive support in this area. Considerable progress has been made since the launch of this process in 2019, and we hope that these talks will gain further momentum in the near future. The coronavirus pandemic made significant adjustments to all international contacts. But now that it has receded, countries are increasingly interacting face-to-face, so we are looking forward to reaching the final agreements as soon as possible,” Denis Manturov said.