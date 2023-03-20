Democratizing Small Business Growth
EINPresswire.com/ -- Many people are diving into entrepreneurship - it's the new American Dream. These freshly minted entrepreneurs usually start their business ventures as a side project - hoping to build something meaningful and eventually support themselves and their families. Others dive into entrepreneurship and stop working their day jobs immediately. The statistics for building and growing a successful company do not favor the entrepreneur; however, this does not dissuade most scrappy startup founders.
Most would state that entrepreneurship is democratized. Anyone can start a business, learn from the Internet, and create a company. However, family obligations, lack of monetary funds, and lack of direction are just a few things that keep small business owners from growing and building profitable companies.
TrailBlazer6 is announcing its Growth Academy Program to help scrappy owners build profitable service-based businesses. We help democratize small business growth by providing hands-on training for only $45 monthly - making it affordable for many people.
The Growth Academy Program is a series of training videos to help service-based startups grow their company. The subscription includes training videos on the latest growth tactics and strategies. These training videos are based on the latest digital marketing tactics and include other strategic elements like branding, positioning, and revenue mapping. The business owner will get unlimited Q&A support and a 30-minute one-on-one consultation every four months.
At TrailBlazer6, we believe growth can only happen after you procure the knowledge. But growth cannot occur if you don't "action" that knowledge. We don't overburden the startup founder with excessive amounts of training. We ensure that the business owner has the time to reflect on the training and time to "action" what has been learned.
The Growth Academy Program is built for scrappy entrepreneurs that want to start and grow a profitable service-based company. They are familiar with hard work.
This program is structured, activities-based, and experiential. If the business owner puts in the work, they will grow their company. Business owners will analyze competition, develop a profitable business model, and test assumptions using customer feedback and relevant data sets. They will gain insights into the latest growth tactics and strategies and decide which strategies/tactics to deploy. Then, test, refine, or pivot. It's not just about building growth - it's about building profitable growth.
About TrailBlazer6
TrailBlazer6 is a Veteran owned & operated – growth firm and a HubSpot Service Provider focused on helping service-based small businesses build profitable growth. We democratize entrepreneurship by providing low-cost growth solutions to help bootstrapped entrepreneurs grow better – starting at $45 monthly. We recently pivoted from a full-service revenue operations firm to a productized model - now offering growth consultations and hands-on training packages to small service-based entrepreneurs. Our mission is to make profitable growth - affordable and possible for any scrappy business owner.
Delia Haro
