Travel in Style with Tomeka to America’s Top Destinations on National Virtual Vacation Day, March 30

Before launching her own travel brand, Travel in Style with Tomeka, Tomeka Jones spent 8 years covering a variety of national and international travel stories for CNN Join Tomeka Jones as she visits the third largest city in Florida—Tampa. There's a hidden gem there, it's called Ybor City! The Historic Landmark District is full of life, thanks to its cultural influences. Tomeka Jones takes Travel in Style with Tomeka back out West to experience the Ultimate Holiday Station Soiree in Durango, Colorado.

Former CNN Reporter takes viewers on a virtual adventure for National Virtual Vacation Day with her latest episodes of Travel in Style with Tomeka

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- After being laid off from her job at CNN during the COVID-19 pandemic, former CNN Reporter and Producer Tomeka Jones launched Travel in Style with Tomeka, a luxury and adventure multimedia travel brand. Travel in Style with Tomeka invites audiences to explore new and familiar destinations through authentic experiences, featuring exclusive interviews with travel brands and local storytellers, to share the latest travel trends, destinations, and vacation inspiration.Launched in the summer of 2022, Travel in Style with Tomeka has quickly gained attention for its top-quality travel documentaries and multimedia content. In addition to producing high-quality cinematography and compelling storytelling, Tomeka Jones provides tourism brands opportunities for a full-service multimedia video package—filming, producing, and delivering prepackaged content to top broadcast networks aligned with destination travelers around the world."I am thrilled to share my latest episodes of Travel in Style with Tomeka on National Virtual Vacation Day," said Jones. "Our team has put in a lot of effort to make sure that our viewers have an immersive and unforgettable experience. We hope that our travel documentaries will inspire people to plan their next adventure while also showcasing the beauty of these destinations."Tomeka Jones has a vision to connect tourism organizations and brands with Black, Indigenous, and People of Color while familiarizing BIPOC travelers with luxury, arts, and adventure experiences. As a Black business owner, she is committed to being a community connector and providing representation for BIPOC travelers in the tourism industry.As National Virtual Vacation Day approaches on March 30, 2023, Travel in Style with Tomeka has released its latest episodes featuring three exciting destinations – Breckenridge, CO, Tampa, FL, and Durango, CO. Viewers can experience the breathtaking beauty of the Rocky Mountains and Florida’s Gulf Coast through the lens of Tomeka's expert storytelling with Emmy-nominated and Telly award-winning photographer and editor, Jason Vaz.Next week, Tomeka Jones heads back out West to Scottsdale, AZ to film the next episode of her travel series, Travel in Style with Tomeka. Follow @travelinstylewithtomeka on social media to get a sneak peek at behind-the-scenes footage and exclusive travel advice.With its commitment to showcasing unique destinations and its emphasis on representation for BIPOC travelers, Travel in Style with Tomeka is poised to become a leading multimedia travel brand. For more information about Travel in Style with Tomeka, and to see the latest episodes, visit www.travelinstylewithtomeka.com About Tomeka JonesTomeka Jones is an award-winning journalist, originally from Colorado, currently living in Atlanta, Georgia. Tomeka is passionate about sharing her globe-trotting adventures with audiences throughout the world. Before launching her own travel brand, Tomeka spent 8 years covering a variety of national and international travel stories for CNN, one of the most prestigious media companies in the world. Today, Tomeka represents companies through broadcast networks, digital media, in-person and virtual events geared towards improving visibility in the travel and tourism industry.

Travel in Style with Tomeka: Walk The Block, Explore Tampa's Rich History