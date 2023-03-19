Construction of Ultramodern Cold Room, Offices and Warehouse

Investigroup Ghana Limited has constructed a Newly Ultramodern Warehouse with Cold Room, Warehouse Space and Offices located at Kotoku, in the Eastern region of Ghana, closer to Media along the central road to Nsawam, which is about 20 minutes' drive from Accra.

WILMINGTON, Del., March 19, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Investigroup Ghana Limited is an international company interested in assisting companies in achieving their strategic goals specifically multinational companies that require ultramodern supply chain assets such as Warehouses to enhance their operations. For this reason, Investigroup Ghana Limited has constructed a Newly Ultramodern Warehouse located at Kotoku, in the Eastern region of Ghana, closer to Media along the central road to Nsawam, which is about 20 minutes' drive from Accra. The Warehouse location is appropriate as the facility can be reached via multiple routes. Also, getting to customers in Accra and its environs is effortless and fulfils the requirement of customers from all major cities in Ghana by avoiding the perennial traffic that occurs during rush hours of the day. The facility comprises of:

Cold Room Space: 2,325 feet square

Number of pallets in the Cold Storage Area: 236

Warehouse Space: 6,490.64 feet square

Office Space Include Furnishing Dry Area: 958.1 feet square

Office Space Dry Area: 958.1feet square

Forklift (2 tons)

To make good use of the space provided, racking systems are provided with an electrical drizzle forklift for easy movement in narrow aisles within the facility. The specifications of the racking systems are:

Dimension: 2500/1300mm (L) X 1200mm (w) x 4050mm(H)

Layers: 3 layers (3 layers of beam layer)

Loading Capacity: 2000kg/layer

Estimated Pallets capacity: 800

In calculation, the total additional space added by providing the racking systems is: 15,577.536 feet square. Multinational companies interested in the facility described above may indicate their interest by responding to the sole point of contact indicated below:

on or before the close of business on Monday 27th March 2023. Arrangement has been put in place for site visitation. In the event of a positive response, provide the name, telephone number and e-mail address of the contact person in your organization to which a full tender document can be sent.

Media Contact

Dr Owusu Kizito, Investigroup LLC, 1 9089777320, okizito@investigroup.org

SOURCE Investigroup LLC